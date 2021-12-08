Ubisoft announces gaming NFTs, debuts with Ghost Recon Breakpoint

French video game publisher Ubisoft is officially stepping into the world of non fungible tokens (NFTs). On Tuesday, the company announced a new platform, Ubisoft Quartz, where it will offer NFTs that it’s calling Digits. Ubisoft Quartz will be launched first in the PC version of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and will offer unique cosmetic items on offer as NFTs.

Digits will represent unique, collectibles such as in-game vehicles, weapons, and pieces of equipment.

NFTs enable users to own rare digital artefacts through the blockchain network that backs cryptocurrencies. All forms of art, tweets, music, GIFs, and more such digital assets can be owned through NFTs.

The company said that each Digit is a unique collectible that features its own serial number for others to see in-game, also keeping track of its current and previous owners for years to come, making players an integral part of the game’s history.

It should be noted that each Digit comes with a certificate of ownership stored on blockchain.

With Digits, items are no longer bound to a player’s game inventory since they can be put on sale for other eligible players to acquire on third-party platforms outside of the Ubisoft ecosystem.

Further, the company said that Digits are playable NFTs, providing players “the ability to personalize their experience and complete their missions with style.”

Quartz will launch in beta on December 9 in the US, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Brazil, and Australia. Ghost Recon Breakpoint players who have reached XP level 5 in the game can access the NFT drops. Ubisoft’s release says that players must be at least 18 years old to create a Tezos wallet for use with the game.

Ubisoft’s global teams have created and developed a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed , Brawlhalla, For Honor, Far Cry, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, Just Dance, Rabbids, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, The Crew, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and Watch Dogs.

“Our long-term efforts led us to understand how blockchain’s decentralized approach could genuinely make players stakeholders of our games, in a way that is also sustainable for our industry, placing back into their hands the value they generate through the time they spend, the items they buy or the content they create online,” said Nicolas Pouard, VP of Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab.

Meanwhile people have spent over $9 billion in NFT sales so far—and total NFT sales are expected to reach $17.7 billion by the end of the year, according to a new research by Cointelegraph.