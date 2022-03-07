15 per cent of the NFT conversation in India comes from women: Twitter

Twitter has become a go-to place for crypto enthusiasts to engage in learning and discussing, all important events happening in the crypto world. Non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) are a new burning interest on the microblogging platform, with NFT conversation increasing by 3000 per cent in India in January alone.

According to Twitter, at least 375 million tweets were sent out on NFTs globally. Notably, 15 per cent of the conversation in India comes from women. The most Tweeted hashtags among NFT conversations on Twitter are:#NFT #NFTs, #NFTgiveaway, #NFTcommunity, #NFTart, #NFTcollector.

The data shared by Twitter reveals that globally, nearly 40 per cent of women have never heard of NFTs, 26 per cent women believe that NFTs can be a lucrative investment, 25 per cent see it as an opportunity for exclusivity and to support independent artists, and 24 per cent of women think NFTs are a good way for brands to share new and exclusive content.

Twitter notes that several Indian women NFT artists are taking the lead in bringing more fellow women into the fold of this growing conversation.

Akanksha Badaya (@art_lover_09), a certified graphic designer from Jaipur, who has been working on a mix of digital and traditional art. She believes that Web 3 is the future and that, through NFTs, her art can reach a wider audience. “My NFT journey started when I came across people sharing their NFTs on Twitter. That got me intrigued to know more about the space and research about it. I attended a few Twitter Spaces that helped me gain knowledge about the background of NFTs. To all the women artists aspiring to be part of the NFT community, it’s important to be original and confident about your work. Also, interact and connect with fellow artists.”

To amplify the work and stories of women, some NFT artists, including Akanksha, will be helping to launch Twitter’s first ever global female-led NFT Community called – ‘Women in NFTs’.

The platform, believes that the growing interest in NFTs presents the need to address misconceptions and doubts—22 per cent believe NFTs are only for rich people and 15 per cent believe NFTs will devalue physical art—thus, the goal of the Community “will be to create a safe space for women to share and get information, create connections and support each other,” Twitter added.

Twitter in a press release added that “it’s open and conversational nature is enabling women to participate in this growing community of NFTs and own the conversations,” highlighting that women are leaning “into the conversation and are ready to #OwnIt.” The #OwnIt Twitter emoji (woven spark), as per Twitter, symbolises “the interweaving of different intersections, and as the spark spirals outwards from the center it encourages both individual and collective action from women.”

“We’re super charged to see women become such an active part of the NFT conversation on Twitter and #OwnIt. At Twitter, our purpose is to enable open public conversations and we’re thrilled about how more women are increasingly making the most of the service to not only become aware, but also become empowered through their own creations. We’ve got a lot of exciting stuff planned to fuel the spirit of female NFT creators, and can’t wait to see this conversation become more inclusive,” said Cheryl-Ann Couto, Head of Partners at Twitter India.