Twitter adds Ethereum wallet support to send and receive tips

Twitter is now adding Ethereum wallet support for its users to tip their favourite creators. This development comes after the microblogging platform added Bitcoin tips in September.

According to a Twitter blogpost, since users “drive the conversation on Twitter”, the company wants to make it easier for them to “support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes,” and that’s why they introduced Tip Jar. “This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money,” adds the blog.

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong on Thursday confirmed on Twitter that the option of adding Ethereum address is finally available in Tip Jar. It should be noted that until now, Indian creators could only share links of their Bitcoin, Patreon or Razorpay on their Tips section. More recently, Twitter also added support for Paytm gateway for its Tips Jar feature.

How can creators enable Ethereum tips?

In order to turn the Ethereum tipping feature, creators need to go to their profile on the Twitter app and click the “Edit Profile” button. Click on ‘edit your profile’. When you scroll to the bottom, you will see a “Tips” option that would be automatically set to “off” if you haven’t used it before.

However, in case this option is unavailable to you, ensure that you have entered your date of birth on your profile. Twitter restricts this feature for users below the age of 18 and therefore it will not appear on your profile unless you enter your age.

Tipping with ETH and ERC-20 tokens (including Ethereum-based stablecoins) will be supported, the company told Coindesk. Once you click on “Tips”, you will be taken to another screen where there is an on-off toggle that allows you to start and stop accepting tips on your account.

Under this, there will be a few text fields corresponding to different payment methods, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Patreon, Paytm and Razorpay. Choose Ethereum, link your wallet address and you can now start receiving tips.

Earlier in January, Twitter also announced a way for users to authenticate NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) profile pictures. The platform now allows users to link any NFT they own to their Twitter account and as proof of authenticity, will show authentic NFT profile pictures with a new hexagon-shaped mask.