Trace Network Labs launches Buddy, now mint your digital twin in the metaverse

Trace Network Labs has launched Buddy, the first-ever project that focuses on creating real looking avatars in the metaverse. Buddy, is a human-looking avatar bearing a complete likeness to the users’ physical attributes.

Users can mint these digital avatars on Polygon Blockchain. The company has leveraged Polygon as it comes with zero ‘gas fee’. The gas fee is the transaction fee required on a blockchain to validate a transaction, in this case, creating an avatar.

During the event, users were allowed to create their avatars using a simple front-facing photo of the users (a simple selfie). Using this image, and AI the avatar is rendered as a 3D model which is then stored on Blockchain in the form of an NFT so that users can own it and retain it forever.

Once avatars are converted into NFT and owned by the users, the avatar making company dissolves its involvement with their data and content. From then on, as more and more metaverses and projects will emerge and integrate into our Avatar framework, it will keep on opening up various experiences for users.

“With the launch of Buddy, we are empowering the residents of metaverses to create fashionable real-looking and human-like digital avatars; after all, what you look like and wear, defines you, your lifestyle and shapes your personality as well. These NFT based avatars will also become the common digital identity that can transport the avatar to any metaverse. So, you don’t need multiple IDs for multiple metaverses,” Sunil Arora, co-founder of Trace Network Labs said, speaking on the occasion of the launch.

“We intend to onboard a billion users in the next 5 years as this will be key to enabling creators to build digital life experiences for the meta-population,” he added.

The company says that Buddy provides a unique experience for metaverse users as compared to what is available now. “Current metaverse avatars are cartoon-looking and do not portray any characteristics of their physical counterparts.

However, Buddy will allow people to create their real human-like looking digital self, complete with the ability to animate freely and do various things,” the company noted.

Not bound to a single blockchain

A lot of the avatars in various metaverses now remain metaverse, blockchain, or game-bound. This means that outside of the universes in which they were created, these avatars are pretty much useless since they cannot participate in other metaverses. The company claims that Buddy avatars do not have this problem as anyone with a Buddy avatar can move from one metaverse to the other.

“Having real-looking avatars can positively impact the lives of a user. Think of someone who has lost a loved one. They can preserve the memories of their loved ones in a real-looking avatar which the user can then interact with inside the metaverse, providing a therapeutic experience for the user,” said Lokesh Rao, CEO of Trace Network Labs.