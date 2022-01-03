These two WhatsApp scams may steal your personal info, bank details

Cybercriminals are now exploiting the ability to send functional external links on WhatsApp to lure victims in giving out their personal and even bank account details. A new WhatsApp scam named “Rediroff.com” or “Rediroff.ru” has come to light that tricks the victims by sending out a link on the Meta-owned platform.

According to a report by CNBC, scammers send a link to WhatsApp users, claiming that users can win a reward by filling a simple survey. After a user responds to the questions, they are redirected to a website where they are asked to fill out sensitive information like name, age, address, bank information, and other personal data.

The website collects sensitive information of users such as their IP address, name of the device, and other personal details such as name, age, address, etc. These details can be misused to make fraudulent transactions or other illegal activities.

Another scam that is currently active on WhatsApp involves the victims getting messages from cybercriminals saying “sorry, I did not recognise you” or “may I know who this is.” The scammer initiates conversation with them and even offers compliments to make users feel better and gain their trust—following which the scammer manipulates them into revealing their personal details. These details can later be used by the bad actors in multiple ways.

If you have been getting similar text messages lately, here are a few tips to save yourself from getting scammed on WhatsApp

# Ignorance is bliss. Quite literally! If you can’t verify the source of the message received, refrain from clicking on the link no matter how tempting it looks. Block or report the number you got the message from.

# Installing a mobile security solution (anti-virus for smartphones) can also be a good investment since it saves you from threats even when you are installing third-party software, surfing on the internet, or downloading a file.

# Some of these messages even use bad grammar, improper sentence formation which is clearly a red flag. However, it will not be the case always as scammers may disguise themselves as employees of big companies.

Finally, report and block. Remember it is best to report and block these numbers instead of clicking on the link, even out of curiosity.