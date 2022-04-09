scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Must Read

Tesla, Block and Blockstream to mine bitcoin off solar power in Texas

Blockstream and Block, which was previously known as Square, had said in June that they were collaborating to build an open-source and solar-powered bitcoin mining facility in the United States.

By: Reuters |
April 9, 2022 2:00:42 pm
A logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China. (Reuters)

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc, payments firm Block Inc and blockchain company Blockstream Corp will collaborate to mine bitcoin using solar power in Texas, Blockstream CEO Adam Back said on Friday.

Tesla is building the solar power infrastructure and providing its Megapack batteries, Back added.

Blockstream and Block, which was previously known as Square, had said in June that they were collaborating to build an open-source and solar-powered bitcoin mining facility in the United States.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read more |Here’s why Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin wallet will contain fingerprint authentication instead of pins

Bitcoin is created when high-powered computers compete against other machines to solve complex mathematical puzzles, an energy-intensive process that currently often relies on fossil fuels.

Environmental concerns related to bitcoin mining had in May last year prompted Tesla to stop accepting bitcoin for car purchases.

Tesla and Block did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 09: Latest News

Advertisement