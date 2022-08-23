scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Telegram co-founder plans to launch an NFT marketplace, wishes to add ‘little bit of web3’

The Telegram co-founder wants to create a platform where username holders could sell these usernames to interested parties through blockchain via NFT-like smart contracts.

Telegram may be working on ways to monetise its platform. (Photo: Reuters)

Paul Durov, founder of Telegram is keen on adding ‘”a little bit of web3″ to the messaging platform in the coming weeks. This comes after Telegram Open Network (TON) recently conducted a successful auction of their domain names where  ‘Wallet.ton’ username was sold for $2,60,000 and ‘casino.ton’ was sold for $2,44,000.

Domain names on Telegram are essentially usernames that users can use.  “If TON has been able to achieve these results, imagine how successful Telegram with its 700 million users could be if we put reserved usernames, group and channel links for auction. In addition to millions of catchy t.me addresses like storm or royal, all four-letter usernames could be made available for sale (bank, club, game, gift etc),” he said in a Telegram post.

The Telegram co-founder wants to create a platform where username holders could sell these usernames to interested parties through blockchain via NFT-like smart contracts. “Other elements of the Telegram ecosystem, including channels, stickers or emoji, could later also become part of this marketplace,” he adds.

Read more |Here’s how Telegram users can quickly enable crypto payment

Durov believes that when it comes to scalability and speed, TON probably has the best technology to host such decentralized sales.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

Telegram has rolled out crypto payment capability recently. Users can now download Telegram’s official wallet bot, which can allow them to buy cryptocurrencies, trade them, and send them to other wallets. “We expect this functionality to expand into consumer-to-business payments, allowing users to quickly purchase products and services by sending Toncoin using the bots,” the TON Foundation said in a statement.

It should be noted that Telegram aimed to explore Web3 with decentralised storage last year, this project was called Telegram Open Network (TON) blockchain. The project was abandoned after it ran into a controversy with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission accusing Telegram of a securities law violation.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 03:17:09 pm
Next Story

Amid pandemic challenges, Telangana raises army of 3,300 student cyber ambassadors

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Ramdev should not criticise other systems of medicine: SC

Ramdev should not criticise other systems of medicine: SC

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

Union Minister Ajay Mishra calls Tikait 'second rate person'

Union Minister Ajay Mishra calls Tikait 'second rate person'

‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU VC, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU VC, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement