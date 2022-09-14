scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

SuperGaming launches Ethernia, a Web3 tower defense game for PC and mobile

With Ethernia, SuperGaming hopes to solve one of the key issues plaguing this nascent ecosystem — most Web3 games aren’t even games or fun.

This multi-genre portfolio is indicative of the versatility and depth in game development that the 5-member founding team brings to the table.

Pune-based SuperGaming has announced Ethernia, a brand-new Web3 game for PC and mobile playable in October 2022. The game allows users to assemble a squad, wage epic battles and strategise their way to victory.

Ethernia has been in development since the beginning of 2022. With Ethernia, SuperGaming hopes to solve one of the key issues plaguing this nascent ecosystem — most Web3 games aren’t even games for fun.

The company aims to combine their expertise in free-to-play with the power of Web3 to elevate the player-first approach, allowing players to own assets earned while playing.

“Our vision when we set out to build Ethernia was to have a long-term sustainable economy that’s resilient and in line with player needs,” said Venkat Chandar, Vice President of Product at SuperGaming. “The economy in Ethernia heavily focuses on the players and is created with them in mind. We hope this makes Ethernia a self-sustaining and thriving economy for all.”

The game is powered by the Polygon blockchain. It resonates with SuperGaming’s vision of having a sustainable and thriving economy along with low gas fees and a robust network which would make it a seamless experience for players of Ethernia.

Read more |Interview: SuperGaming CEO on success of Silly World’s ‘Squid Games’ mode, growth in India

The waitlist for Ethernia is open now on the game’s official site with over 150,000 players signed up in the first week.  Waitlist rewards include 500mETN, the native token for Ethernia.

Further details regarding Ethernia’s Whitepaper, Tokenomics will be revealed in the run-up to the October 2022 release along with several contests and airdrops. Also expect a deeper look into its factions, lore, and gameplay.

