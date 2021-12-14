Stan Lee’s ‘Chakra The Invincible’ NFT collection to be launched on December 27

Based on ‘Chakra The Invincible’, an Indian superhero comic, created by Stan Lee and Sharad Devarajan, the ‘Chakraverse’ limited-edition non fungible token (NFT) collection is being launched later this month to celebrate what would have been the 99th birthday of its co-creator Stan Lee.

NFTs enable users to own rare digital artifacts through the blockchain network that backs cryptocurrencies. All forms of art, tweets, music, GIFs, and more such digital assets can be owned through NFTs.

The Chakraverse NFT collection, will feature an exclusive collectible series of 7,000 unique generative art pieces based on the characters from the comics. Additionally, a series of original high-end animation gallery pieces and limited-edition NFTs of Lee’s first ‘Chakra The Invincible’ graphic novel have been exclusively created for the auction.

BeyondLife.club, powered by GuardianLink.io, today collectively announced the Chakraverse limited edition NFT collection, in partnership with Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, Graphic India, and Orange Comet.

The Chakraverse NFT collection will go up for auction on Monday, December 27 at 7:30 a.m. IST and close on Wednesday, December 30 at 1:30 a.m. IST.

“I have always been fascinated by Indian culture. It’s so philosophical and rich in tradition and morality. I’ve written countless superheroes of every nationality and every part of the world before, I’ve even created many heroes from other planets and galaxies, but Chakra: The Invincible is the first superhero I am creating specifically for the Indian market. My goal with Chakra is simple—I want to bring an Eastern concept like the chakras to the world via the Western genre of superheroes,” said Lee on the character back in 2012.

Lee is the legendary writer and co-creator of the world’s most popular superheroes, including Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Hulk, The Avengers, and more. His characters have generated over $32 billion at the global box office and established some of the most beloved stories in history.

“As a young child, Stan Lee’s work shaped my life and spoke to me in a way that no other author or creator ever has, and probably ever will. To be able to create a superhero with Stan was like being asked to paint a canvas with Da Vinci or write a poem with Shakespeare—it was quite simply one of the greatest joys of my life,” said Devarajan, Co-Founder & CEO of Graphic India, adding that “the opportunity to now offer digital NFT ownership of the graphic novel and allow Stan’s many fans to share in ownership of this new Chakraverse collection of art, will build a new community of NFT owners across the world.”

‘Chakra The Invincible’ tells the story of Raju Rai, a young Indian student living in Mumbai. Determined to unlock the secrets of human potential through science, Raju and his mentor, the scientist Dr. Singh, develop a technology suit that activates the mystical chakras of the body, unleashing superhuman abilities and powers. When Raju is accidentally bonded to the suit, he vows to use his newfound abilities to protect the city.

Meanwhile, in November, cinema chain AMC Theatres, announced that for the first time ever, members of its loyalty program— AMC Stubs Premiere, AMC Stubs A-List and AMC Investor Connect who order advance tickets for the December 16 release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home“, will be gifted with NFTs.

It should be noted that people have spent over $9 billion in NFT sales so far—and total sales are expected to reach $17.7 billion by the end of the year, according to a new research by Cointelegraph.