Now, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces big bet on metaverse

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has announced plans to launch a sports city in the metaverse. This soon-to-be-launched multifaceted sports city will be home to cricket stadiums, a sportsplex where one can leisurely enjoy watching sports, a sports cafe, gym, e-sports zone, cottages, running tracks, the first-of-its-kind 3D immersive sports museum, a sports library, and much more. Dhawan is keen on investing in the metaverse because he believes that with the growing sports market, more people will be willing to join the metaverse craze.

“We are building a fully functional and sustainable multiverse economy to narrow the gap between the existing offline sports/fitness avenues and metaverses. You have to be a bit crazy to create something like this and make an innovative impact,” Dhawan said in a press statement.

“I have always tried to keep abreast with tech trends. I am really intrigued by how sports can blend with the latest web3 innovations. With the evolving internet consumption trends of millennials and Gen Z, our multifaceted team is pushing the boundaries in the virtual reality space to make it truly democratic and accessible for everyone,” he added.

Interestingly, sports companies are also partnering with many crypto firms to launch NFTs, and tokens giving the creators more ways to earn passive incomes. The newest trend among crypto projects is sports sponsorships in football, Formula 1, UFC, eSports, and baseball. Crypto deals with sports teams and leagues grew over 100 per cent in 2021 and are expected to reach $5 billion by 2026, according to sports analytics firm Nielsen Sports.

This collaboration comes with Bliv. Club and WIOM, that are two Web3 startups. “This 3-D immersive world called Metaverse will have the best technological innovation available. Knowing the value of the community-owned platform in web3, this virtual city will have a special place for its residents and users. As a Web3 Fintech company, our goal will always be to bring futuristic solutions today to the masses,” said Vikas Singh, co-founder, of Bliv.Club.