Someone just made a browser plugin that blocks Twitter accounts using NFT profile pic

A popular Github contributor by the name “mcclure” has developed a browser plugin that automatically blocks any profile with Twitter non-fungible token (NFT) profile pictures. The program called ‘NFTBlocker’ blocks any profiles that choose to display an NFT as their profile picture.

This extension was made within 24 hours of the launch of the Twitter NFT profile pictures. The microblogging platform announced a new way for users to authenticate their profile pictures, fueled by NFTs. The platform now enables users to link any NFT they own to their Twitter account and as proof of authenticity, Twitter will show authentic NFT profile pictures with a new hexagon-shaped mask.

The extension works with Chrome and Firefox on desktop and while an early prototype, “future versions of this plugin will scan your notifications and do the blocking automatically,” according to the developer.

This is the Firefox plugin that detects that NFT feature in use. (Photo: Github/mcclure) This is the Firefox plugin that detects that NFT feature in use. (Photo: Github/mcclure)

But why would you want to block NFT users? The developer believes that the NFT system has a shocking amount of impact on global warming. “The more demand there is to buy and sell NFTs, the higher the value of energy-wasting (“proof of work”) cryptocurrencies goes and the more coal and oil these networks will burn. I don’t want to be in a community with people who support that,” he said in a blog post on Github.

“In short, NFT users are just irritating to be around. People who bought NFTs have to keep hyping other people to buy NFTs or the NFTs they bought will lose value. Blocking NFT users just makes Twitter nicer,” he added.

Meanwhile, the feature is currently live only for iOS users. It may come to Android later on, but there is no confirmation on the same as of now. Twitter users will need to have a Twitter Blue certification to link and authenticate their NFTs. The Twitter Blue premium subscription costs $2.99 per month in supported regions, a small addition compared to the money required to purchase an NFT.