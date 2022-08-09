scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Solana wallet hack: Five tips to keep your crypto wallet safe

In the wake of the latest Solana crypto theft, here's how to keep your crypto wallets safe.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
August 9, 2022 1:28:43 pm
crypto currencies do give a high rate of returns, but are equally susceptible to cyber attacks. (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Crypto wallets based on the Solana blockchain were the latest victim of crypto theft. The attack has affected popular hot Solana wallets including Phantom, Slope and TrustWallet. A hot wallet can be operated on mobile and the web. It allows users to store, send, and receive tokens.

Solana is a blockchain that works on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm and is widely regarded as an eco-friendly token. The company claims that a single transaction on its network consumes less energy than two Google searches and 24 times less energy than charging your phone. In the wake of the latest Solana crypto thefts, here’s how to keep your crypto wallets safe.

Store your cryptos in a cold wallet

The first step to securing your crypto wallet is storing it in a cold wallet. Cold wallet stores private keys (the crypto equivalent of your passcode) in a secure physical device, it is one of the best ways to protect your cryptocurrency. It is immune to computer viruses, making it virtually impossible for hackers to steal your coins.

Read more |Solana users ‘stunned’ after losing life time savings to crypto attack

Cold wallets or hardware wallets are way more secure than online wallets because in most access online wallets providers have access, so if they get hacked and your private key is compromised, you could lose your investment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

Never share your private key

No matter what happens, private keys should never be shared with anyone. Remember that anyone who has access to your private key has access to all your cryptocurrency. The key to protecting your private key is to store it safely and change it often. Make sure you don’t use the same private keys (passwords) for your other sign-ins like Google, etc. Also, do not store your private keys on your computer or mobile device. The best way is to write it down on paper and keep it in a place where only you have access to your keys.

Don’t store cryptos on centralised exchanges

Follow the golden rule: ‘Not your cryptos, not your keys’. Centralised exchanges have access to your private keys, and can control your wallet. It is important to research which exchanges have been compromised in the past because if the exchange is hacked, it shows poor security practices or existing vulnerabilities, thus your investment could be at risk.

Avoid using public WiFi

Do not use public WiFi to access your online crypto wallets or exchanges. In case you don’t have any option, use VPN and connect to hide your IP address and location. VPN masks your IP address and location and creates an encrypted tunnel that keeps your online activities private and secure.

Advertisement

Beware of phishing activities

Phishing is one of the most common attacks by cybercriminals used to acquire your private keys. Do not click on any URL on Discord, Twitter, etc, claiming a free airdrop or a giveaway.  Additionally, do not trust texts, emails or chats that ask for your personal information.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 01:28:43 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

All eyes on Bihar as Nitish Kumar signals switching sides again, parties meet today

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
Bronze medallist at CWG

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement