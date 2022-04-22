Snoop Dogg collaborates with Mobland to bring digital weed farm in the metaverse

Rapper Snoop Dogg, who is also an NFT enthusiast, is bringing digital weed farm in the mafia-themed metaverse project MOBLAND. The platform will host branded digital weed farm in the form of non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) and exclusive content from his son Champ Medici.

Mobland, is backed by notable crypto personalities such as Twitch Co-Founder Justin Kan, Terra’s Do Kwon, and ​​Animoca Brands. According to fxempire, the platform will be pioneering the Grow-to-earn feature in the metaverse.

“If it’s flipping hamburgers at McDonald’s, be the best hamburger flipper in the world. Whatever it is you do you have to master your craft. I have been mastering my craft for decades. My son showed me the importance of collaboration with MOBLAND to introduce the first-ever digital weed farms as NFTs. There is a paradigm shift happening here and I want to be at the forefront of this,” Snoop Dogg was quoted by Fxempire, as saying.

“I saw my father play video games my whole life. Cannabis and game controllers live hand in hand with him, that’s why I think it’s no brainer to bring the metaverse and digital weed together,” added Champ Medici.

Mobland is a Mafia-War based metaverse, where players act as gangsters in their own mafia style organisation. The metaverse is set to launch its “business buildings” within the next two months.

This is not the first NFT project Snoop Dogg is associated with. The famous rapper already has partnered with several crypto compainies and have many collections of his own. Last month, he released set of eight music tracks as NFTs where ApeCoin (APE) and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) act as the theme.

In music NFTs, among other collections, ‘A Journey With The Dogg’, in association with Crypto.com, has been a notable one. Snoop Dogg is also a big collector on OpenSea. Recently, he released 10,000 playable avatars for metaverse use through The Sandbox.

More recently, the rapper is now launching a collection on Cardano featuring unreleased music, in partnership with Clay Nation. It will include limited edition clay nation plots.