Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu supporters want SHIB to be included for Twitter tipping

Just a day after Twitter announced integration of Ethereum wallet support for its users to tip their favourite creators, supporters of meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu want SHIB to be included as an option too. Tipping feature allows users including creators and journalists to monetize their tweets in the form of tips.

Indian creators can only share links of their Ethereum, Bitcoin, Patreon or Razorpay on their Tips section. More recently, Twitter also added support for Paytm gateway for its Tips Jar feature. However, soon after the announcement, Shiba Army bombarded the microblogging platform with requests to make SHIB the next integrated option for Tipping.

SHIB army community that goes by the name ‘Milkshake’, consisting 269k followers on Twitter, requested Twitter to add Shiba Inu as a tipping option. Some of the users even explained how SHIB would in fact be a better option than Bitcoin and Ethereum. “It will happen soon enough. I mean, what stable person buys anything or tips anyone in Bitcoin? And with wild gas fees and constant need for transactions, Ethereum is to valuable to waste. Shiba Inu is the perfect token for gifting. It’s the social coin,” said a Shiba Inu supporter, that goes by the username @CashSmartLCC on Twitter.

Another account that goes by the name Shiba Inu, which has garnered more than 350k followers, tweeted: “Twitter finally gave us a tip jar. Now we just need to implement SHIB as a form of tipping.”

Crypto insights handle Mr Whale that posts regular updates on cryptocurrency price movement believes that nobody will use the Bitcoin tip jar. “It’s time Twitter integrates more coins, who agrees?”

According to a Twitter blogpost, since users “drive the conversation on Twitter”, the company wants to make it easier for them to “support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes,” and that’s why they introduced Tip Jar. “This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money,” adds the blog.

Earlier in January, Twitter also announced a way for users to authenticate NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) profile pictures. The platform now allows users to link any NFT they own to their Twitter account and as proof of authenticity, will show authentic NFT profile pictures with a new hexagon-shaped mask.