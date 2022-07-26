scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Shiba Inu announces SHIB Visa card: Here’s everything we know

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu posted a three-second video on Twitter that showed an orange-coloured Visa card with SB initials, with the slogan “Make Payments, Burn SHIB.”

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
July 26, 2022 4:55:40 pm
SHIB developers want to drop the ‘memecoin’ tag with the launch of its own metaverse.(Photo: Twitter/ Shiba Inu)

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has announced a new Visa card that will burn SHIB tokens when a payment is made via the card. Burning in crypto means permanently removing tokens from circulation by sending them to a dead address or a crypto wallet from which they cannot be retrieved. It is beneficial to investors because a scarce crypto asset is preferred over one with an unlimited supply or high inflation rates. However, fixed or reduced supply does not always imply increased value, so the outcome of the burning portal remains to be seen.

The announcement was made through Shiba Inu’s burn tracker Twitter account. The company posted a three-second video that showed an orange-coloured Visa card with SB initials, with the slogan “Make Payments, Burn SHIB.” Further details about where the card can be used are awaited.

Read more |Here’s how Shiba Inu’s new burning mechanism will reward SHIB members

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu developers in April launched a new burning mechanism on its ShibaSwap exchange that allows holders to burn their tokens while also earning passive income. The new mechanism guarantees incentives in the form of ‘burntSHIB’ tokens. These tokens can then be staked to generate rewards for users in the form of Ryoshi tokens, a separate token created by the Shiba Inu community. ShibaSwap portal has been created as part of a partnership between Shiba Inu and Ryoshis Vision (RYOSHI), which is an Ethereum-based decentralised finance (DeFi) project that aims to support the growth of the SHIB eco-system.

In other news, Shiba Inu launched its metaverse, with 100,595 plots of virtual lands. Inspired by a dog meme and posed as a ‘Dogecoin killer’, SHIB’s value skyrocketed in 2021 and SHIB developers want to drop the ‘meme coin’ tag with the launch of its metaverse. Creators of the Shiba Inu metaverse have termed it ‘SHIB: The Metaverse’. The developers will allow users to buy virtual lands through a series of events. Users will have to visit the official Shiba Inu metaverse website.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
In Kerala backfire, Cong open wooing spurned by LDF allies, ruffles UDF camp

In Kerala backfire, Cong open wooing spurned by LDF allies, ruffles UDF camp

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy
C Raja Mohan writes

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy

Premium
Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions
Explained

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Irma Vep review

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement