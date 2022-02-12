Sell your NFTs: 5 tips to promote NFTs easily

Non-fungible-token or NFTs have transformed the digital art world, making it possible for anyone to sell their work for substantial amounts of money. You don’t necessarily have to be an artist to sell NFTs. Anything can be sold as an NFT including music, drawing, GIF, tweets and even a selfie can be sold for millions of dollars.

Demand for crypto art is only increasing, and users are flooding the market to bid on unique crypto tokens. In this week’s Crypto Knight column we explain how you can sell NFTs easily. But keep in mind you have tokenise your work and list it on marketplaces such as Opensea, Superrare, Rarible, etc., first. (Check our article on how you can convert your digital art and list it on marketplaces and circle back.)

Promote your NFT on social media

Do not take social media for granted. When it comes to selling your digital art, all social media platforms play their part. Start showcasing your artwork on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and even on Reddit NFT groups.

Instagram is an important space to showcase your portfolio, if you have multiple NFTs, upload all of them. This will help collectors exhibit not only your current projects but also show your past work.

Twitter is the most underrated platform to sell NFTs. While the art world didn’t consider Twitter to be a very visual platform, recent incidents have shown that NFT collectors have made millions by simply posting their NFTs on the platform. Twitter has become the go-to platform for spreading the word about crypto art sales. Twitter’s new NFT profile picture feature will also help you increase your visibility.

Adding hashtags or other phrases is important in your post caption. These tags are helpful on both Twitter as well as Instagram. Use hashtags: #crypto,#cryptoNFTs,#NFTsale #art on Twitter and Instagram.

Reddit is a community discussion platform which has the potential to make your work go-viral in a few minutes. Open a new thread, start discussing your NFT portfolio, and if the post receives a lot of upvotes, it goes up in the Reddit rankings, and consequently, more people can see it.

Join groups like reddit.com/r/CryptoArt, which has nearly 8 million users. Get involved in other discussions, the idea is the more often your name appears across various channels, the sooner people will remember it.

Discord hosts hundreds of NFT servers. These channels/servers are a popular place for discussing new NFTs. The chat platform now offers more professional features such as crypto galleries where you can showcase your NFTs and even ask users to bid on it.

Add your collection to NFT Calendar

The NFT Calendar platform showcases the best NFT drops from various marketplaces gathered in one place. This is a great source for NFT collectors who do not need to rush from one marketplace to another to discover the greatest releases.

It takes just a few minutes to add your drop to the NFT Calendar. Once you submit your drop, it appears in the list after a quick review from our team. The submission is free. In addition, some drops are also featured on the company’s Instagram and Twitter social handles.

Providing a backstory

One way to weave into the NFT community is to share the story behind your digital art. If you’re an artist, explain the backstory of the art, provide written introductions whenever and wherever you show your work. Explanations or descriptions don’t have to be long- more like a paragraph or two, or even a sentence or two if you can be that concise.

Talk about how your NFT came into being, what its significance is, and where you’re going as a collector. From an aesthetic perspective, you can call people’s attention to various physical aspects or characteristics of your work, their relative importance, your creative process as a whole, and so on.

For instance, Ross Ulbricht, 37, the alleged founder of dark web marketplace Silk Road, sold his first NFT, which is pencil sketch drawing titled Perspective, for $6.2 million (Rs 47 crore). The NFT collection that he put for sale came with a backstory. The “Ross Ulbricht Genesis Collection” is a collection of writings and ten artworks by Ulbricht, from early childhood to teen to prisoner. It also includes an original animation created by an audiovisual artist Levitate, with voice over by Ross, inspired by his experience in prison.

Here’s what the back story said: “This NFT collection is Ross’s creative journey of expression; it is his living and evolving story. Through drawings and video, we see glimpses of a man’s unfolding existence. This is his way to reach outside the walls of prison, as we continue the campaign for his freedom.”

List your NFTs on multiple marketplaces

Do not stick to a single NFT marketplace, make sure to upload your NFTs on multiple marketplaces to increase the chance of selling them. SuperRare is one NFT marketplace for single-edition digital artworks, while Foundation is a marketplace for trading any blockchain assets.

Here are some of the largest marketplaces for NFT:

OpenSea – For art collectibles, rare digital items, cryptokitties, etc.

Rarible – For all forms of crypto assets.

SuperRare – For authentic and unique digital artworks.

Foundation – For trading digital collectibles.

Ask your friends to share

Just uploading your NFT portfolio on social media platforms won’t suffice. You will have to ask your friends and followers to share your NFT Project on social media. Try generating more buzz around your NFTs and make them possible to be seen by more people.

Start collaborating with NFT artists and collectors. The first reason why you collaborate is to enhance your artworks with the aid of other professionals. The second reason is that to expand each other’s fan base. It’s not strictly about monetisation when we speak about the collaboration but it’s definitely about recognition and reaching as many people as you can.

For more information related to cryptocurrency, NFTs, etc., check out our Crypto Knight column every Saturday.