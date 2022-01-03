Samsung announces smart TVs with NFT trading support ahead of 2022 CES TV lineup

Non fungible tokens (NFTs) took the world by storm in 2021, and the latest to enter into the cryptocurrency bandwagon is Samsung. The South Korean tech giant announced its “NFT aggregation platform” supported by its exclusive smart TV launches at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. This platform facilitates people to browse NFTs for sale and even buy them via the TV.

For the uninitiated, NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items in cryptocurrencies, and keep track of who owns them using the Blockchain. These can technically contain anything digital, including all forms of art, tweets, music, and even GIFs.

The NFT aggregation platform fetches NFTs from several marketplaces on Samsung smart TVs—and users will be allowed to preview these NFTs, read about its creator and the story behind the digital art tokens. According to Samsung, users can browse, and trade NFTs through their MicroLed, Neo QLED, and The Frame models.

Read more | Here’s how you can convert your digital art into an NFT and sell it

“With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater,” the company said in a press release. “In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favorite art — all in one place.”

Meanwhile, Samsung has unveiled its newest MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs ahead of Consumer Electronics Show 2022.

It should be noted that the company made the announcement ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 that will be hosted in Las Vegas starting January 5. However, several tech majors like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Lenovo will not be physically attending the CES 2022, due to the rising cases of coronavirus variant Omicron.

NFTs are breaking new records in the cryptocurrency world. People have spent over $9 billion in NFT sales so far. According to Chainalysis 2021 NFT market report, approximately $26.9 billion worth of NFTs were traded across all NFT marketplaces, ascertaining its rising dominance.