scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Remember LimeWire? Shuttered file-sharing service is back with NFTs

Blaming piracy as one of the main reasons for declining music sales, record companies sued LimeWire in 2006, forcing it to shut down five years later.

By: Reuters |
March 9, 2022 5:31:01 pm
Launched in 2000, LimeWire became the world's biggest outlet. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

File-sharing service LimeWire, which shut down in 2011 under fire from the music industry, is making a comeback as a digital collectibles marketplace for art and entertainment, initially focusing on music. Launched in 2000, LimeWire became the world’s biggest outlet for people to share music, movies, and TV shows free of charge over the internet, attracting 50 million monthly users at its peak popularity.

Blaming piracy as one of the main reasons for declining music sales, record companies sued LimeWire in 2006, forcing it to shut down five years later. But now LimeWire plans to jump on the latest internet bandwagon: NFTs.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a crypto asset which uses blockchain to record who owns a digital file such as an image or video. While NFTs would allow artists and musicians to have more control over digital copies of their work — repairing the damage caused by illegal streaming — the nascent market is rife with scams, fraud and market manipulation.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read more |Google Trends data shows ‘NFT’ and ‘metaverse’ hype is fizzing out in 2022

It was a complex process for the new team – led by co-CEOs Paul Zehetmayr and Julian Zehetmayr – to own LimeWire intellectual properties after 12 years of inactivity.

LimeWire said it will partner with the music industry and the artists, who can sell pre-release music, unreleased demos, graphical artwork, exclusive live versions, as well as digital merchandise and backstage content.

The new LimeWire team, spread over Austria, Germany and the UK, plans to launch the service in May that would allow music fans and collectors to buy and trade a variety of music-related assets.

Read more |NFT marketplace that sold Jack Dorsey’s first tweet shuts, citing plagiarism problems

“We want to open up the gates for small, medium and big artists with a lot of moderation and curation,” Zehetmayr said.

It plans to give up to 90% of the revenue to the artists and looking to onboard one million users within the first year.

“LimeWire kind of laid the foundation for music streaming … it’s a piece of internet legacy and we are thankful that we can turn it around at something for the music industry,” Zehetmayr said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement