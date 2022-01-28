Reddit tests NFT profile picture functionality, similar to Twitter: Report

Days after Twitter announced non-fungible-token (NFT) profile pictures, Reddit is testing a similar feature that would allow users to set NFTs as profile picture, a report claimed.

According to Techcrunch, a Reddit spokesperson said that test is in very early stages and currently is not available to public users on the site. “At the moment we’re testing the ability to use NFTs as profile pictures (avatars) and verify ownership,”said Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt. “It’s a small, internal test and no decisions have been made about expanding or rolling out the capability.”

For the uninitiated, NFTs are digital assets that can be in the form of art, GIF, music, short videos, for that matter even your profile picture can be turned into an NFT— what makes NFT special is that it is stored on a blockchain (a digital database that’s publicly accessible) that stores proof of ownership.

It should be noted that Reddit has been experimenting with various initiatives around NFTs for some time. The aggregation platform had even set up a dedicated page for NFT-related activities.

This feature will stop any pesky right-clicker from using your NFT as their profile picture without first buying the NFT. The pre-requisite to getting an NFT profile picture is a crypto wallet. Crypto wallets allow you to hold and transact (buy, sell, convert, send, etc.) with tokens owned by your public wallet address. This includes NFTs which are a type of token. (To know more about crypto wallets please take a quick detour of our article and circle back.

Reddit has always been open to the idea of cryptocurrency on its platform. The company in December, launched a token beta program that would allow certain subredditors to get rewarded for their contributions in native tokens.

Meanwhile, People mentioned ‘crypto’ 6.6 million times on Reddit in 2021, according to ‘Reddit Recap 2021’, which rounds up the most popular posts, topics and conversations on its platform over the past year.

Reddit’s year-end review noted that users created 366 million posts over the past year, which was a 19 percent increase year-over-year. As of November, Reddit drew more than 2.3 billion total comments and 46 billion upvotes.