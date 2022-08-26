Reddit is giving away free NFTs: Here’s how to avail

Reddit has announced air-dropping free Non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) to “top community builders” for their contributions to their Reddit communities. Qualifying Redditors will be able to choose from four distinct new styles of Collectible Avatars.

There are four types of NFTs that are being offered for free including Aww Friends, Drip Squad, Meme Team, and The Singularity NFTs. These NFTs are also listed on the OpenSea NFT marketplace—the Singularity collection are selling for just over $15, while Drip Squad collectibles are worth over $42.

How to avail a free NFT

# Go to the Reddit home page. Make sure you only use desktop

# Login to Reddit now

# Scroll down a bit and if you are qualified you will see a banner

# Click on the link, and you will be able to choose a few themes. Following this, you can mix and match and style your avatar.

Tip: You can get an NFT on your phone as well but you will have to use desktop mode.

Further, Reddit has introduced a new way to accept cryptocurrency payments using Community Points. Reddit Community Points are a measure of reputation in users’ communities. In subreddits, they are displayed next to usernames, so the biggest community contributors stand out from the crowd.

It should be noted that Community Points are on the Arbitrum Nova blockchain, so users can take their reputation anywhere they’re recognized on the Internet.

“We’re always working to empower communities and introduce new ways to use Reddit, and decentralized, self-sustaining blockchain technology allows us to do that. By working with FTX, we’re able to do this at scale,” said Niraj Sheth, Staff Software Engineer at Reddit.