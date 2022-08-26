scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Reddit is giving away free NFTs: Here’s how to avail

Qualifying Redditors will be able to choose from four distinct new styles of Collectible Avatars.

Reddit banned a total of 2,000 of forums, or subreddits, most of which it said were inactive or had few users. (AP Photo/Tali Arbel)

Reddit has announced air-dropping free Non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) to “top community builders” for their contributions to their Reddit communities. Qualifying Redditors will be able to choose from four distinct new styles of Collectible Avatars.

There are four types of NFTs that are being offered for free including Aww Friends, Drip Squad, Meme Team, and The Singularity NFTs. These NFTs are also listed on the OpenSea NFT marketplace—the Singularity collection are selling for just over $15, while Drip Squad collectibles are worth over $42.

How to avail a free NFT

# Go to the Reddit home page. Make sure you only use desktop

# Login to Reddit now

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

# Scroll down a bit and if you are qualified you will see a banner

# Click on the link, and you will be able to choose a few themes. Following this, you can mix and match and style your avatar.

Tip: You can get an NFT on your phone as well but you will have to use desktop mode.

Further, Reddit has introduced a new way to accept cryptocurrency payments using Community Points. Reddit Community Points are a measure of reputation in users’ communities. In subreddits, they are displayed next to usernames, so the biggest community contributors stand out from the crowd.

Advertisement

It should be noted that Community Points are on the Arbitrum Nova blockchain, so users can take their reputation anywhere they’re recognized on the Internet.

“We’re always working to empower communities and introduce new ways to use Reddit, and decentralized, self-sustaining blockchain technology allows us to do that. By working with FTX, we’re able to do this at scale,” said Niraj Sheth, Staff Software Engineer at Reddit.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:43:44 pm
Next Story

Nothing Phone (1) back in stock in black, white colours: Check new price, other details

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
Safoora Zargar gets bail after police doesn’t object to humanitarian grounds

Safoora Zargar gets bail after police doesn’t object to humanitarian grounds

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement