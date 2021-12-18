scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Ranveer Singh starrer “83” NFT collection to be launched on December 23

The film’s producers have partnered with NFT Labs, and Social Swag, an influencer-led fan engagement platform, for the exclusive release of the movie’s NFTs.

December 18, 2021
83 releases on December 24.

The makers of Ranveer Singh starrer “83”, are the latest to enter the non fungible token (NFT) frenzy— the makers are launching the film’s digital collectibles or NFTs starting December 23.

The “83″ collectibles will include autographed physical cricket memorabilia, video scenes, animated digital avatars, and unseen posters and images. NFTs allow artists to create unique digital works, in whatever form can be imagined, and sell these direct to fans and collectors via Blockchain.

“We are delighted to venture into this exciting arena of digital possibilities to provide Bollywood and cricket fans the opportunity to benefit from the movie’s box-office success in a manner never done before,” Kabir Khan, the film director told news agency IANS.

Keanu Reeves wants a metaverse that "isn't invented by Facebook", calls NFTs "easily reproducible"

The film’s producers have partnered with NFT Labs, and Social Swag, an influencer-led fan engagement platform, for the exclusive release of the movie’s NFTs.

83 is led by Ranveer Singh, playing the role of Indian captain Kapil Dev. The film also stars Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva and Deepika Padukone among others.

Meanwhile, bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sunny Leone are also jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

Bachchan’s recently launched NFTs which included his autographed vintage posters, a recital of his father’s famous poem Madhushala, were sold for roughly Rs 7.18 crore ($966,000). And bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s NFT series of 5 digital sketches was sold for roughly Rs 2.8 lakh.

AMC, Sony to offer NFTs to people who purchase advance "Spider-Man: No way Home" tickets

Non fungible tokens (NFTs) are breaking new records in the cryptocurrency world. People have spent over $9 billion in NFT sales so far—and total NFT sales are expected to reach $17.7 billion by the end of the year, according to a new research by Cointelegraph.

Some of the highest NFT collections sold are: Jack Dorsey (the founder of Twitter) selling an autographed tweet for $3 Million, singer Grimes selling a 50-second video for $390,000 and digital artist, Beeple, also selling a unique video, for $6.6 Million.

