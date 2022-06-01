Prada announces new Timecapsule NFT collection, Discord channel

Prada has announced further expansion in Web3 with its new Timecapsule NFT collection. The company calls the collection gender-neutral, meaning that anyone irrespective of their gender can wear it.

The clothing giant also marked the launch of “Prada Crypted” the brand’s new community server on Discord, which is open to everyone who wants to join.

According to a press release, Timecapsule NFTs will be a monthly online event for 24 hours, on the first Thursday of every month, an exclusive item will be made available on Prada’s official website in very limited quantities, in selected markets.

Each limited-edition Timecapsule item will be associated with a unique serial number and is delivered with custom packaging. From June 2, Timecapsule customers will have the opportunity to become the first owners of Prada NFTs by purchasing a Timecapsule product which also sees NFTs gifted in a second phase for those who bought the Timecapsule, dating back to the first launch in December 2019.

“A unique shirt designed in collaboration with artist Cassius Hirst, son of Damien Hirst, will be for sale in the latest Timecapsule drop – scheduled on June 2,” the company said in the press release.

The Timecapsule shirt will also showcase Cassius Hirst’s signature mask and brain scan designs. It is available in both black and white, this limited-edition item is made of the most iconic technical fabrics within the Linea Rossa highly-performance line.

Read more | Adidas Originals and Prada team up, announces NFT collaboration

Notably, the NFT owners will be rewarded with exclusive benefits and experiences as well as access to future drops. Prada Timecapsule NFTs are issued on the Ethereum blockchain, offering a secure and user-friendly experience.

Meanwhile, in January, Adidas Originals and Prada joined hands to bring a first-of-its-kind NFT collaboration that will feature user-generated art. The project aims to bring together participants across fashion, design, and crypto industry to co-create a large-scale digital artwork. Both the companies invited their collective audiences to contribute unique anonymized photographs to the open-Metaverse NFT project.