Here’s how scammers duped NFT ‘CryptoBatz’ followers off thousands of dollars

Days after pop culture icon Ozzy Osbourne’s non-fungible-token (NFT) collection CryptoBatz went live, people complained about a potential phishing link shared by the artist that is draining their crypto wallets. “CryptoBatz” is a series of 9,666 digital bats that were opened for sale on January 20.

According to The Verge, Osborne’s supporters took to Twitter and complained about a phishing scam that is draining cryptocurrency from their wallets, after they clicked on a link shared by the project’s official Twitter account. Here’s what happened.

Like most of the NFT projects, Osbourne’s NFT collection was announced on Discord NFT marketplace on December 31, 2021— which garnered more than 4,000 retweets and hundreds of replies. The link took the users to a landing page which showcased all the digital assets offered by the heavy metal artist.

However, the NFT project recently changed their URL that redirected interested buyers onto the purchase page. Cyber criminals took advantage of this URL change and created a fake Discord server on the old URL. So, when the followers clicked the scam link, they were redirected to a fake Discord panel, and were asked to verify their crypto assets, prompting them to connect their cryptocurrency wallets.

The fake link shows that atleast 1,330 people have visited the fake NFT project. An Ethereum wallet address linked to the scammers had received a series of incoming transactions totaling 14.6 ETH ($40,895) on January 20, according to The Verge.

At the time of writing the article, the malicious link is unavailable and seems to be removed.

Just few weeks ago, NFT collector Todd Kramer based out of New York said that his collection of sixteen Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs worth $2.28 million (Rs 16.94 crore approx.) was “hacked.” The owner of the NFTs Todd Kramer said that NFT marketplace OpenSea had “frozen” the assets for him including one Clonex, seven Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and eight BAYC NFTs currently valued at around 615 Ether.

Narrating his ordeal he tweeted that he had clicked on a link that appeared to be a genuine NFT de-app (decentralised application). But it turned out to be a phishing attack leading to 16 of his NFTs being stolen. “I been hacked,” he wrote. “All my apes gone.”