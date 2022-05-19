Over 60 per cent Indian and Chinese companies use AI: IBM Survey

Global AI adoption is growing steadily with 35 per cent of companies are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their business, reveals a new market research by IBM. Chinese and Indian companies are leading the way, with nearly 60 per cent of IT professionals saying their organization already actively uses AI.

The report titled: “Global AI Adoption Index 2022,” conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of IBM, said that this growth was due to companies recognizing the value of AI as they emerged from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic while dealing with talent and skills shortages.

According to the report, organizations are 13 per cent more likely to have adopted AI in 2022. Overall 42 per cent of the companies report they are exploring AI. Large companies are more likely than smaller companies to use AI.

Meanwhile, IT professionals in South Korea (22 per cent), Australia (24 per cent) the US (25 per cent), and the U.K. (26p per cent) are actively adopting AI.

Further, the companies that have not deployed AI are three times as likely to say that they have little to no confidence their company has the proper data management tools.

“Organizations are applying AI in a wide variety of use cases today, with the most advanced adoption happening in areas like IT operations, security and threat detection and business process automation. Today, already a third of companies are already using AI for IT Operations (AIOps) to automate key processes, which helps them maintain application performance while also making resource allocation more efficient. A third of companies deploying AI are applying such as natural language processing to fields like marketing, sales and customer care,” the company said in its report.

While AI investment continues to grow, barriers to adoption remain, particularly for smaller organizations that are significantly less likely to take advantage of AI. The survey determined three barriers to AI adoption for businesses are: limited AI expertise or knowledge (34 per cent), high prices (29 per cent), and lack of tools and platforms for developing AI models (25 per cent).

“More than one-third of organizations polled in the IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2022 say they are using AI today to respond to a myriad of different factors and pressures,” said Tom Rosamilia, Senior Vice President, IBM Software. “They’re looking to AI to help them address skills and labour shortages, respond to competitive pressures and, increasingly to respond to environmental pressures as well. Most respondents said they either are already using or plan to use AI as part of their sustainability initiatives. These trends all point to the growing role that AI is playing both within organizations but also in society.”