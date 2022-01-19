Opera unveils beta version of its new Web3 fueled ‘Crypto Browser’

Opera, the popular internet browser has announced the beta version of its new ‘Crypto Browser Project’. This crypto browser is available for PC, Mac and mobile phones, delivering a new web experience fueled with Web3 at its core. According to Opera, the crypto browser will gives users access to the latest blockchain news, upcoming airdrops, an industry events calendar, NFTs, crypto communities, educational content, podcasts and videos as well as crypto prices, gas fees and market sentiment – all in one spot.

“You’ll also enjoy Opera’s free, no-log browser VPN, native ad-blocker and tracker blocker, but with the added access to Web3 websites and dApps – directly from the browser’s address bar,” the company said in a press release.

Additionally, the Web3 focused browser also includes a new native non-custodial crypto wallet which allows users to access their crypto or sign into dApps directly from the browser, without installing any extensions such as Metamask.

For the uninitiated, Web3 is supposed to be a more decentralised web that challenges the dominance of the tech giants by concentrating the power and data in the hands of the users, instead of the big tech corporations. This means that data is distributed across networks and no single entity owns the information, though the idea is much harder to execute.

Opera explains that the internet of today provides us with incredible experiences, social interactions, as well as an information flow we couldn’t have imagined 20 years ago. “However, privacy and centralization in the hands of the few are areas where the current web isn’t delivering. Web3, or the blockchain-based internet, promises to challenge these issues.”

Web3 will get involved in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) – where you are your own bank, to Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) – the amazing new realm of Digital Art, and GameFi – where you can earn as you play your way through all sorts of metaverses. According to the company, Opera expects to receive feedback from the crypto community on its beta in order to implement any developments “together.”

“Opera’s Crypto Browser Project promises a simpler, faster, more private Web3 experience for users. It simplifies Web3 user experience that is often bewildering for mainstream users. Opera believes Web3 has to be easy to use for the decentralized web to reach its full potential,” said Jorgen Arnesen, EVP mobile at Opera.