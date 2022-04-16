Opera launches new Web3 fueled crypto browser for iPhones and iPads

Opera, the popular internet browser has announced Web3 fueled crypto browser for iOS devices—mainly iPhones and iPads. This comes months after the company first unveiled the browser for Windows, Mac and Android.

The crypto browser allows users to use decentralized apps (dapps), games and metaverse platforms—and has an integrated non-custodial Crypto Wallet. With a non-custodial wallet, only you have sole control of your private keys, there is no third party involved or who has access to the wallet.

Non-custodial crypto wallet supports Ethereum, Polygon, and Celo blockchain ecosystems, the company says “more blockchain integration on the way.” This wallet will allow users to buy cryptocurrency with fiat, send, or even receive cryptocurrency as well as NFTs.

Opera’s crypto browser also comes with direct access to decentralized exchanges – including over 7,000 Polygon (Blockchain)-based services.

“The interest in Web3 is continuing to grow. The Opera Crypto Browser Project was built to simplify the Web3 user experience that has often been bewildering for mainstream users. Opera believes Web3 has to be easy to use in order to reach its full potential and a mass adoption,”said Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera.

Among its features is a news and data aggregator called Crypto Corner, a dedicated start page with live crypto information and updates, crypto asset prices and gas fees, as well as crypto events, airdrops, and even podcasts. This feature aims to brings together all the information you need to both learn about, and stay up to date on, the world of crypto.

Read more | Crypto hardware wallet Trezor confirms newsletter phishing attack

Earlier, Opera said its users will enojoy no-log browser VPN, native ad-blocker and tracker blocker, but with the added access to Web3 websites and dApps – directly from the browser’s address bar.

“The Crypto Browser is dedicated to further improving security on Web3 with features like a native ad and tracker blocker, pop-up blocker, and an intuitive Cookie Dialogue Blocker. Also included is cryptocurrency mining protection, blocking any cryptojacking scripts that could compromise iOS devices (and decrease their performance),” the company added in its blog post.