Opera crypto browser adds supports for Binance blockchain, decentralised apps

Opera has announced the integration of Binance Blockchain (BNB) in its crypto browser. Users will be able to buy BNB crypto token with fiat, as well as send and receive it using the built-in Opera crypto wallet, and access decentralised apps (dApps) including popular decentralised Exchanges like PancakeSwap, 1inch, and BiSwap and innovative DeFi products like DRIP Venus, Tranchess, Treehouse, ApeSwap, and AutoShark Finance.

BNB is the largest smart contract blockchain with the highest daily active users catering to a plethora of community-driven Dapps. The Opera browser also supports GameFi dApps like StarSharks, Thetan Arena, StarryNift and SecondLife, as well as NFT applications like Galaxy, NFTrade and Galler.

The browser company’s integration follows its much-awaited launch in April on iOS, which opened the service to millions of new users worldwide. This followed the original beta release of the browser on Mac, Windows, and Android in January.

The crypto browser allows users to access crypto games and metaverse platforms—with an integrated non-custodial Crypto Wallet. A non-custodial wallet allows one to have sole control of their private keys, there is no third party involved. Non-custodial crypto wallet supports Ethereum, Polygon, and Celo blockchain ecosystems, the company says “more blockchain integration on the way.” This wallet will allow users to buy cryptocurrency with fiat, send, or even receive cryptocurrency as well as NFTs.

“We are positive that today’s integration with the BNB Chain ecosystem will offer even greater functionality for both new and experienced Web3 users. With a host of leading BNB Chain dApps already onboarded, and with the Opera Crypto Browser’s user-friendly and intuitive interface, Opera continues to provide meaningful utility and user friendliness that is needed in order for Web3 to reach mass adoption in the long term,” said Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera.

Further, the Opera crypto browser also features “Crypto Corner,” a news and data aggregator and bespoke start page featuring live crypto updates, crypto-asset price reporting, as well as crypto events, airdrops, and much more. Users can also access Web3 apps and domains as easily as any Web2 domain – simply by typing the address into the address bar.