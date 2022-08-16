Only 50 out of 7000 Binance employees on LinkedIn are real, says Binance CEO

August 16, 2022 12:21:23 pm
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao in a Twitter post said that only 50 out of 7,000 users claiming to be employees of Binance on LinkedIn are real. This comes as LinkedIn becomes a new platform for crypto scammers to target job-seeking candidates.
Zhao criticised the lack of a real-ID authentication system on Linkedin, saying: “I wished LinkedIn had a feature to let the company verify people. So, many “hey, I am responsible for listing” scammers on LinkedIn. Be careful.”
In June, a report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) revealed that more than 46,000 people reported losing over $1 billion in cryptocurrency scams since the start of 2021. According to the FTC, nearly half the people who reported losing digital currencies in a scam said it started with an ad, post or a message on a social media platform.
An FBI agent was first to flag that crypto-scammers on LinkedIn are a “significant threat” to user safety. In an interview with CNBC, Sean Ragan, an FBI agent said that LinkedIn has a problem when it comes to investment scams and crypto scammers are luring candidates under the pretext of an investment scheme. “This type of fraudulent activity is significant,” Ragan told. “There are many potential victims, and there are many past and current victims.”
Subscriber Only Stories
It is worth noting that crypto-related job postings with titles containing terms like “bitcoin,” “Ethereum,” “blockchain” and “cryptocurrency” grew 395 per cent in the US from 2020 to 2021, outpacing the wider tech industry — which saw a 98 per cent increase in listings during the same time period, according to a recent LinkedIn report.
While most of the job postings were in software and finance, other industries are also seeing a rise in demand for crypto talent. These include professional services like accounting and consulting, as well as the staffing and computer hardware sectors. The demand for crypto jobs has made job-seeking candidates an easy target.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
Police to visit Ranveer Singh's house again to issue summons
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Latest News
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF’s ‘biggest problem’ after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn’t sit ‘in a cave’ and dictate to filmmakers
Explained: Why US lawmakers’ Taiwan trips keep riling China
Karnataka: Three arrested for Savarkar banner disturbance in Shivamogga on Independence Day
Signal says attackers may have accessed phone numbers of 1,900 users
Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Karthi express shock as film journalist Kaushik LM passes away at 35
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Kareena Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for husband Saif Ali Khan: ‘Your pout is way better than mine’
Tamannaah Bhatia removes shoes before lighting the lamp at IFFM 2022, fans touched by the gesture
Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA suspends India, SC to hear on Aug 17
Vegetarian women have 33% greater risk of hip fracture – here are three things you can do to reduce your risk
William Ruto: From ‘hustler’ to Kenya’s president-elect
Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary expecting second baby together: ‘Few decisions are divinely timed’