Now, swap NFTs for meals and deals in restaurants

OneRare, a new gaming platform, allows users to collect NFTs digitally and exchange them for meals and restaurant deals in the real world. Calling it the first-ever metaverse for food, gaming, and NFTs on the blockchain ecosystem, its founders Supreet Raju and Gaurav Gupta say their love for food led them to this concept. It’s a tokenisation layer for food on the blockchain in an immersive and gamified experience, says Raju, adding that it’s an NFT Economy game that runs on cooperation and trade between play-to-earn gamers and NFT collectors.

The company is bringing the food and beverage industry to the blockchain by collaborating with celebrity chefs, major restaurants and food brands to mint NFTs for their iconic dishes — including chefs Arnold Poernomo, Saransh Goila, Jaimie Van Heije and Reynold Poernomo. OneRare aims to lead the new wave of blockchain adoption by using the universal theme of food to make an exciting experience for users, Raju adds.

Currently, OneRare’s Beta testnet is live, which includes the Gaming Zone – Farm, Farmers Market and Kitchen. Users can choose to have stake in the farm pools, trade at the market and make dishes in the kitchen. Anyone can enter and check out OneRare Foodverse without any fee.

In India, besides Chef Goila, their current partnerships include Zorawar Kalra and Massive Restaurants (Farzi Cafe), while Urban Platter is their ingredients partner. “As we go towards our main Metaverse launch, we will be releasing more names, ” adds Raju.

Giving an example of how it will work, she explains: “To make a dish, users must head to our kitchen and follow a recipe. Let’s say you wish to make french fries — you would need cooking oil, potato and salt NFTs for this recipe. Once you have all three ingredients, you can go and cook french fries and the game mechanism will grant you the French Fries NFT. You can use this Dish NFT to battle in various games in our playground. As we go along, you will also be able to use your Dish NFTs at real-life restaurants, swapping them for meals and deals.”