Nintendo shows interest in Blockchain gaming fueled by metaverse and NFTs

Nintendo has expressed interest in the potential of metaverse and non fungible tokens (NFTs) to introduce blockchain technology into their video games. David Gibson, senior analyst at MST Financial posted the Q&A session he had with Nintendo. He said in a tweet, Nintendo has confirmed that while they do have an interest in this area but they are not currently working on anything as of now.

The idea of the metaverse, or an immersive online world where users game, shop and work, is driving industry investment by players such as Facebook’s parent Meta. Nintendo’s President Shuntaro Furukawa on Thursday told a news conference that Nintendo could see the possibility of the metaverse but would only consider it when the “surprise and fun” that is the firm’s focus can be delivered, Reuters reported.

It is worth noting that Nintendo’s main concern is “what joy we can provide” to players and fans. The company is clearly being cautious about any potential introduction of NFTs or integrations within metaverses. This development come at at time when other major video game companies and consoles are experimenting with blockchain gaming.

More recently, Ubisoft has stepped into the world of non fungible tokens (NFTs). In December, the company announced a new platform, Ubisoft Quartz, where it will offer NFTs that it’s calling Digits. Ubisoft Quartz will be launched first in the PC version of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and will offer unique cosmetic items on offer as NFTs. Digits will represent unique, collectibles such as in-game vehicles, weapons, and pieces of equipment.

Meanwhile,Nintendo said that it sold 18.95 million Switch video game consoles in the nine months to the end of December, Nintendo sold 11.8 million home-portable Switch units and 3.2 million of the handheld-only Switch Lite in the first nine months of the financial year. The company also announced a 2.5 per cent profit loss for the nine months through December as shortages of computer chips hurt production.