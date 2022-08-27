scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

NFTs worth $100 million stolen in past year, Elliptic says

NFTs are blockchain-based assets that represent digital files such as images, video or text.

NFT market witnessed low sales in June. (File Photo)

Thieves stole over $100 million worth of non-fungible tokens in the year to July, blockchain research firm Elliptic said on Wednesday, as the fast-emerging digital asset became a new front in crypto’s hacking problem.

NFTs are blockchain-based assets that represent digital files such as images, video or text.

The market surged in 2021 as crypto-rich speculators spent billions of dollars on the assets, hoping to profit as prices rose. But since cryptocurrency prices crashed in May and June this year, NFT prices and sales volumes have plunged.

Scams remain rife in the NFT market even as it declines, with July seeing the highest number of NFTs reported stolen on record, London-based Elliptic said in a report.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...Premium
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’

Security compromises via social media have surged, accounting for 23% of NFT thefts in 2022, it said.

Thieves received on averaged $300,000 per scam, Elliptic said. The true scale of NFT thefts is likely to be even higher, given that not all crimes are publicly reported, it added.

Read more |Reddit is giving away free NFTs: Here’s how to avail

Hacks and scams have long plagued the crypto industry, while regulators around the world are increasingly concerned about the use of crypto assets in cyber crime.

Advertisement

Elliptic put the amount of money-laundering in NFT-based platforms at just $8 million. But almost $329 million worth of funds in the NFT market came from services such as so-called cryptocurrency mixers, which are designed to hide the funds’ origin, Elliptic said.

One such mixer, Tornado Cash, was used for laundering just over half of the proceeds of NFT scams, Elliptic said, before it was sanctioned by the United States this month.

“There is a growing threat to NFT-based services from sanctioned entities and state-sponsored exploits,” Elliptic said, citing a $540 million theft in April which U.S. officials have linked to North Korea’s Lazarus Group.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 12:11:39 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru group of senior citizens approach high court over loud music at pub

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Premium
Jharkhand Governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Jharkhand Governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Bilkis case: Will SC restore constitutional morality?
Indira Jaising writes

Bilkis case: Will SC restore constitutional morality?

Kerala: Girls told to remove innerwear get another chance to write NEET exam

Kerala: Girls told to remove innerwear get another chance to write NEET exam

Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Delhi: BJP leaders hold padyatra demanding Sisodia's resignation

Delhi: BJP leaders hold padyatra demanding Sisodia's resignation

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement