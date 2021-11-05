New York city, Miami mayors to take their next paycheque in Bitcoin

At least two American mayors— New York city’s new mayor-elect Eric Adams and Miami mayor Francis Suarez have announced to take their paycheques in Bitcoin.

“In New York, we always go big, so I’m going to take my first three paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor,” Adams tweeted on Thursday. It is, however, unclear if the mayor-elect can accept payment in Bitcoin.

The mayor-elect was replying to a tweet by Anthony Pompliano, a crypto entrepreneur, who posed the question: “Who is going to be the first American politician to accept their salary in Bitcoin?”

Adam’s comment has come a few days after Suarez on Tuesday announced that he is going to take his next salary “100%” in Bitcoin.

The new mayor-elect of New York City has big goals to give the cryptocurrency industry and wants NYC to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry. Although cryptocurrency was not a part of his election campaign.

Speaking about his admiration for Suarez, Adams announced that he would follow him. “He has a MiamiCoin that is doing very well. We’re going to look in the direction to carry that out,” he said. Miami already has its own cryptocurrency called MiamiCoin, which was created in partnership with the group CityCoin.

Meanwhile, Suarez plans to make the Florida capital a new centre of digital finance. The Miami mayor is also working on a plan to pay city officials in cryptocurrency. It is also worth noting that Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies are legal in the US, and El Salvador is the first country to adopt it as a legal tender.