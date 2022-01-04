Netgear Meural’s tests support to Meural smart frame, inks deal with Metamask

US based consumer electronics company Netgear has joined hands with cryptocurrency wallet Metamask to facilitate users to turn their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into show pieces for interior decorations. The company announced the update at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

For the uninitiated, NFTs have become increasingly popular in the last among the crypto enthusiasts. An NFT is a digital asset that uses blockchain technology to record who owns a digital object such as an image, video, or in-game item. While anyone can view the asset in question, only the buyer can say they are the “official” owner.

It should be noted that this feature is currently being tested and will be rolled out in the near future.

Netgear’s Meural includes a 15.6-inch photo frame priced at $299.95, 21-inch priced at $399.95 and 27-inch at $599.99. Users can display images and slideshows from their phone via Meural app or even use a MicroSD card to showcase their digital artworks.

Poppy Simpson, head of product and content for Netgear Meural, told VentureBeat: “Meural digital art platform is getting a big update with the ability to view NFT art, which ignited a big boom in digital art in 2021.”

According to The Verge, Meural owners can connect their digital photo frame to their Metamask crypto wallet directly from the Meural web platform. As soon as you connect to your wallet, you will be able to select the NFTs you want to see on your wall, and they will be seamlessly uploaded to the platform, along with the verifiable QR code and associated metadata.

People have spent over $9 billion in NFT sales so far—and total NFT sales are expected to reach $17.7 billion, according to a new research by Cointelegraph. Not just collectors or investors, but Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sunny Leone are also jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

Recently, Samsung announced its “NFT aggregation platform” supported by its exclusive smart TV launches at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. This platform facilitates people to browse NFTs for sale and even buy them via the TV.