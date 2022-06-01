‘My kids wrote better code’, Elon Musk on Dogecoin founder’s idea to fix Twitter spam bots

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticised Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer after the meme-coin creator called him a “grifter.” Dogecoin was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Palmer as a “fun” alternative to Bitcoin. It was started as a satire on the numerous fraud crypto coins that had sprung up at the time and takes its name and logo from a Shiba Inu meme that was viral several years ago.

Palmer in an interview with the Australian news site Crikey spoke about Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion which was put on hold after the billionaire made several statements around the issue of bots. He said that he offered to help and even wrote a Python code that could battle the surge of spambots on Twitter. Palmer also noted that Musk had reached out to him to ask for the code.

Dogecoin co-founder called Musk a ‘grifter’ and said “he sells a vision in hopes that he can one day deliver what he’s promising, but he doesn’t know that. He’s just really good at pretending he knows. That’s very evident with the Tesla full-self-driving promise.”

This statement did not go well with Musk. He immediately took to Twitter saying “You falsely claimed ur lame snippet of Python gets rid of bots. OK buddy, then share it with the world … ”adding, “My kids write better code when they were 12 than the nonsense script Jackson sent me.”

Responding to Musk’s remark, Palmer said “it was super complex, but this simple script definitely worked in catching and reporting the less sophisticated phishing accounts circa 2018. They’ve since evolved their tactics. I shared it with a lot of people, and it worked for them.”

Meanwhile, Musk has been a big fan of Doge. He frequently tweets have added to the digital token’s mania. He had once changed his Twitter bio to “Former CEO of Dogecoin.” Other celebrities, including rapper Snoop Dogg and rock musician Gene Simmons, have also promoted it on social media.

Earlier in February, Ross Nicoll, a core developer of the Dogecoin Foundation announced that he is stepping away from the meme cryptocurrency project and will remain an advisor, citing “overwhelming” stress and a potential conflict of interest.