Friday, November 12, 2021
Miami Mayor to hand out profits from Bitcoin based MiamiCoin among residents

MiamiCoin was launched in August through CityCoins, which is based on Bitcoin technology, and open-source protocol that allocates 30 percent of its reward to cities when their coins are bought or mined.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
November 12, 2021 3:58:46 pm
Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken June 7, 2021 | Reuters

Residents of US beach city Miami may soon get cryptocurrency MiamiCoin in their crypto wallets for free. Miami city mayor Francis Suarez announced on Twitter that the city will share some of the gains from the city’s cryptocurrency with all its citizens and will distribute payments through digital wallets.

It is worth noting that MiamiCoin was launched in August through CityCoins, which is based on Bitcoin technology, an open-source protocol that allocates 30 percent of its reward to cities when their coins are bought or mined.

The cryptocurrency has generated over $21 million in the past three months for the city. If annualised, it would amount to roughly $80 million, which is already one-fifth of the city’s total annual tax revenue of $400 million, the mayor told CoinDesk TV. “We’re going to be the first city in America to give a Bitcoin yield as a dividend directly to its residents,” Suarez added.


New York city, Miami mayors to take their next paycheque in Bitcoin

The Miami mayor plans to make the Florida capital a new centre of digital finance. Suarez is also working on a plan to pay city officials in cryptocurrency. Earlier this month, New York city’s new mayor-elect Eric Adams and Miami Mayor Suarez have announced to take their paycheques in Bitcoin.

He told Bloomberg in October that his city will advance a plan to pay city workers in Bitcoin. He also said he wants the state of Florida to allow Miami to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet. Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies are legal in the US, and El Salvador is the first country to adopt it as a legal tender.

