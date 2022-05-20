scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

Meta trademark filing shows plans for crypto-supported payment platform

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben on Twitter, the filings indicate that Meta plans to launch a payment platform called "META PAY" for users to exchange old-fashioned regular money and cryptocurrencies.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
May 20, 2022 12:57:42 pm
Meta trademark filing hints at plans for crypto payments platform. (Illustrative image, File photo)

Meta Inc (formerly Facebook) is planning to launch a payments platform that supports cryptocurrency. In a record submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Meta filed five applications for a new platform that it calls ‘Meta Pay”.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben on Twitter, the filings indicate that Meta plans to launch a payment platform called “META PAY” for users to exchange old-fashioned regular money and cryptocurrencies.

The applications seek licenses “to operate as an ‘online social networking service for investors allowing financial trades and exchange of digital currency, virtual currency, cryptocurrency, digital and blockchain assets, digitised assets, digital tokens, crypto tokens and utility tokens.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read more |Whatsapp for Business to open up with cloud API, offer vanity URLs

Earlier this month, Instagram said its users will now be able to showcase their blockchain art in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the platform. Meta-owned Instagram will integrate with Ethereum, Polygon, Solana and Flow blockchain networks to facilitate this. Users will have to add their crypto wallets such as Metamask and prove their NFT ownership before showcasing it on the platform.

Best of Express Premium

S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...Premium
S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...Premium
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...
Explained: NATO expansion & RussiaPremium
Explained: NATO expansion & Russia
Explained: Where the rupee is headed, and what its fall means to consumer...Premium
Explained: Where the rupee is headed, and what its fall means to consumer...
More Premium Stories >>

In March, Meta Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Instagram is exploring plans to add NFTs to the platform. “We’re working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term,” said Zuckerberg while speaking at a session by Southwest, reported Engadget.

However, he didn’t clarify how Meta wants to implement NFT on its platforms. “Over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment,” Zuckerberg was quoted as saying by The Verge.

Read more |Meta improves hand tracking on Meta Quest with support for clapping, high-fives and more

In January, a Financial Times report said Meta is exploring plans to allow users to create, showcase and sell NFTs on Facebook and Instagram.

Notably, Instagram leader Adam Mosseri said in December last year that his social network was “actively exploring” NFTs. In an Instagram Q&A posted to his Stories, Mosseri was responding to a question about his thoughts on integrating NFTs into Instagram.

He said, “Nothing to announce yet but we are definitely actively exploring NFTs and how we can make them more accessible to a broader audience.” Before that, Zuckerberg also spoke in October about how the metaverse will need to support “ownership of digital goods or NFTs.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement