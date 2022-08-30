Meta now allows users to post their NFTs on Facebook and Instagram

Meta (formerly Facebook) announced that it is allowing Facebook and Instagram users the ability to post non-fungible-tokens (NFTs). This will enable people to connect their digital wallets once to either app to share their digital collectibles across both.

To post a digital collectible, all you need to do is connect your crypto wallet to Instagram. Currently, Instagram supports connections with third-party wallets including Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet. Supported blockchains at this time include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow. There are no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram.

Meta in a blog post said “it is expanding this feature to 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and America. This feature includes connecting a digital wallet to Instagram.” Once connected, creators and collectors will have the ability to choose which NFTs from their wallets they would like to share on Instagram.

Once a creator or collector posts a digital collectible, it will have a shimmer effect and can display public information, such as a description of the NFT. According to Meta, the creator and collector will be automatically attributed in the digital collectible post (subject to their privacy settings).

“It’s critical that our early efforts in this space empower diverse voices and that underrepresented groups have access to emerging digital assets like NFTs. By building support for NFTs, we aim to improve accessibility, lower barriers to entry, and help make the NFT space more inclusive to all communities. It is also important that we keep Instagram a safe and enjoyable place for everyone,” Meta said in a blog post.