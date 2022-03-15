MakeMyTrip launches limited edition NFTs to commemorate Indian tourism

MakeMyTrip has announced that it is stepping into the non-fungible-token (NFT) bandwagon with the launch of digital artwork of popular destinations in India. The first batch of these digitally crafted, immersive artworks will “unravel the majestic landscapes of Goa, Ladakh, Orissa, Himachal, Kashmir, Kerala, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and Andamans”, according to the company.

The online travel company said that each NFT will be priced upwards of Rs 14,999. Atleast 25 tokens per artwork have been launched, and these will be available for purchase on a first-come-first-serve basis. These artworks have been minted on Polygon Blockchain, a leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.

“The NFTs are a confluence of new-age know-how with the world of journey because it captures the great thing about among the unique areas of India. We’re providing journey fanatics a never-before likelihood to be homeowners of this magnificence within the digital area,” said Sunil Suresh, Group Chief Marketing Officer, MakeMyTrip.

MakeMyTrip claims that it will be passing on the proceeds from the sale of NFTs to support projects focusing on promoting sustainable tourism in the country.

Conceptualised and designed by AI Bots, a web-based group of digital artists, every art work had been designed utilizing Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), a instrument that requires the creator to add a number of pictures and prepare AI algorithms in an effort to generate a practical depiction of the ultimate art work.

MakeMyTrip has collaborated with KoineArth NFT platform to launch these digital collectibles. “With the launch of their NFTs, Indians world wide can digitally personal the great thing about India, make it a part of their private legacy and even present it to their family members. The art work of NFTs is a good instance of how brands-with-a-purpose are working with digital artists to create artwork that captures their spirit,” said Praphul Chandra, founder, KoineArth.