Thursday, August 18, 2022

KFC BuckETH: An NFT that comes with a year’s supply of chicken

KFC BuckETH will be the first NFT from the quick service restaurant chain. It is up for grabs in a social media contest where the winner will also get a year's supply of KFC.

KFC colonel sandersKFC partnered with Blink Digital to mint the KFC BuckETH on the Etereum blockchain and hosted it on OpenSea. (Image credit: Reuters)(Illustrative image)

KFC India is entering the crypto space by dropping KFC BuckETH, the quick service restaurant chain’s own non-fungible token (NFT) collection. The NFT, curated from designs by artists across the country, is up for grabs in a social media contest. The winner of the contest will also get a year’s supply of KFC, according to the company.

The NFT was dropped earlier today during an Instagram Live hosted by comedian, writer and actor Danish Sait, and influencer Sharan Hegde.

KFC partnered with Blink Digital to mint KFC BuckETH on the Etereum blockchain and hosted it on OpenSea. The artwork is referred to as an “ode to the diverse melting pot culture that is India,” and was minted to celebrate the fast food chain’s milestone of reaching 600 restaurants across 150 cities in the country.

“The Bucket is as iconic to KFC as the signature taste of our chicken. The Bucket is testimony to the brand’s heritage and has been an integral part of many celebratory moments for our customers. We are excited to usher the Bucket in a new way, in the new-age digital world, with our first NFT – KFC BuckETH – curated from vibrant designs by budding artists. The KFC BuckETH presents KFC fans with an opportunity to connect with the brand in the most unique manner ever,” said a KFC spokesperson in a press statement.

In order to participate in the contest for the NFT, you will need to first visit KFC India’s official Instagram handle @kfcindia_official and screenshot the “Ultimate Chicken Lover Checklist,” which will be available in the account’s Stories. Then, you need to fill out the checklist with GIFs, images or text and post it to your Instagram story while tagging KFC. The restaurant chain will select one winner who will get ownership of the KFC BuckETH NFT, and the year’s supply of KFC.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 03:00:39 pm
