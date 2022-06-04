Johnny Depp’s NFT collection surges in price after defamation trial verdict

Actor Johnny Depp’s NFT collection witnessed a huge sudden spike in price. This comes days after the jury ruled in favour of Depp on all three of his counts, finding that Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements but that she’d done so with “actual malice”.

Depp’s NFT collection ‘Near Fear Truth’ was launched in late January 2022. Since its launch, it only witnessed a total trading volume of 1500 Ethereum. However, after the verdict, the same NFT collection spiked in trading volume and saw a trading volume of $352,000.

According to data obtained from OpenSea, Depp’s NFT witnessed 212 sales since the verdict. Each NFT has been sold for an average price of 0.8 ETH.

A report by Coinquora reveals that Depp’s collection had seen barely any transactions before the trial, since March 2022. The collection had a starting price of 0.70 ETH upon its launch with 11,111 generative art NFTs.

Depp’s collection is inspired by Heath Ledger, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino, Hunter S. Thompson, Tim Burton, and River Phoenix among others.

Interestingly, one of the artwork also included a portrait of his dog, himself, and a character based on his kid’s dreams alongside 607 self-portraits.

“Owning a Never Fear Truth NFT will grant you access to Johnny’s community on Discord; an innovative community platform. A place for fans and friends to come together and collaborate on creative projects. The community on Discord will offer an intimate environment for Johnny to express his creativity through; and provide you access to unique works, experiences and future projects in art, music and film,” read the description on Johnny Depp’s NFT project website.

Meanwhile, Jurors concluded Depp should receive more than $10 million. However, Depp’s victory was not absolute, though. Jurors also concluded that part of Heard’s counterclaim had merits. They rejected two of Heard’s three counts, but found she was defamed by a Depp lawyer who accused her of roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million.