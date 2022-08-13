Hoisting flags to NFT collection: How Indians are celebrating 75th Independence Day in the metaverse

As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, metaverse users are all set to be a part of the celebrations, albeit digitally.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav aims to encourage people to bring the national flag home and hoist it to mark Independence Day. However, companies are bringing this campaign to the metaverse as well.

MapMyIndia, an indigenous map app, has launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on India’s 2D and 3D Metaverse Maps. “We wanted every Indian to celebrate Independence Day on metaverse as well. A platform where they could express themselves by hoisting the national flag, at house level,” Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director, MapMyIndia told indianexpress.com.

According to the company, lakhs of people have used the metaverse to view the map and hoist the national flag. “It is very simple, users can use AR/VR and get an immersive view of the country. Over 10,000 public locations like Rajya Bhavan, Vidhan Sabha, and tourist spots where the flag is usually hoisted have been added with flags,” Verma notes.

Users can click on those houses on the flag icon, or search for their own house and ‘Post their Flag’ with an optional photo and slogan. You can also add missing houses to the map as well by clicking on ‘Add a Place’, and then ‘Post flags’ on the map of your house.

Kiyaverse, India’s first-ever Banking Metaverse, is also celebrating Azadi Kaa Amrit Mahotsav with ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ on ‘Bharatmeta’, a dedicated zone of Kiyaverse. Users can log in to the Bharatmeta platform and hoist the flag in 3D. “Over the last 75 years, India has become a bedrock for innovation in the technology sector. Bharatmeta will promote India’s values of rich culture, diversity, inclusion and innovation to the younger generation that uses the metaverse in addition to providing secure access for financial services and commerce,” said Rajesh Mirjankar, Managing director, CEO, Kiya.ai.

Other metaverses like ZionVerse have launched freedom fighetrs NFTs for users, such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rani Lakshmi Bai, BR Ambedkar, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi. “We are launching Freedom fighters NFTs as well to pay tribute to the freedom fighters I strongly believe we are where we are because of them, and as a true national of the country,” said Anshul Rustaggi, Founder of Totality Corp, a mythological metaverse platform called Zionverse.