Monday, May 30, 2022
India ready with consultation paper on cryptocurrencies – govt official

The government is reportedly ready with its consultation paper on cryptocurrencies.

Updated: May 30, 2022 3:28:20 pm
In the annual budget this year the government said it would tax gains made through cryptocurrency investments at 30%. (File photo)

Inflation in India should moderate in coming months and the government is ready with its consultation paper on cryptocurrencies, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Monday.

Seth said there needed to be a global consensus reached on cryptocurrencies and India would look at regulations enforced in other countries before deciding how it would regulate.

In the annual budget this year the government said it would tax gains made through cryptocurrency investments at 30% but the country has still not given the measure legal status.

