Identities of Bored Ape Yacht Club founders revealed: All you need to know

Childhood friends Greg Solano (32) and Wylie Aronow (35) have been identified as the legit founders of popular non-fungible token (NFT) ape avatar collection platform Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). BAYC, is a popular collection of 10,000 unique bored apes created by Yuga Labs has generated more than $1 billion in total sales amid celebrities flocking into the NFT bandwagon.

According to a report by BuzzFeed, Florida residents Solano and Aronow are behind the popular ape avatar platform. The report revealed that the founders were active on social media by the pseudonyms “Gordon Goner” alias Greg Solano and “Gargamel” alias Wylie Aronow. Yuga Labs, the company name behind BAYC, operates from Delaware. This address has been found to be associated with co-founder Greg Solano.

Meanwhile, Nicole Muniz, the CEO of Yuga Labs also confirmed that Solano and Aronow were indeed the co-founders of the BAYC NFT project. In a tweet, both Solano and Aronow confirmed that their identities have been doxed and posted their original pictures next to their own Bored Ape avatars.

Got doxed so why not. Web2 me vs Web3 me. pic.twitter.com/jfmzo5NtrH — Garga.eth (@CryptoGarga) February 5, 2022

Got doxxed against my will. Oh well. Web2 me vs. Web3 me pic.twitter.com/uLkpsJ5LvN — GordonGoner.eth (@GordonGoner) February 5, 2022

Interestingly, the minimum price of a BAYC NFT starts at 52 Ethereum or approximately $210,000. BAYC NFT is owned by famous celebrities, such as basketball icon Steph Curry, music artist Post Malone, and even American TV host Jimmy Fallon. More recently, rap artist Eminem is the latest to jump into the NFT craze with his first BAYC purchase that cost 123.45 Ether worth $452,000 (Rs 3.36 crore approx.).

Earlier, in December, someone mistakenly sold a BAYC NFT worth Rs 2.27 crore for Rs 2.27 lakh. According to a report by CNET, the NFT sold for $3,000 was supposed to be listed for 75 Ethereum (ETH) about $300,000. However, the owner of the NFT, who goes by the username maxnaut, ended up with a typo error and entered a listing price of 0.75 ETH rather than 75 ETH.

Meanwhile, the owners of the famous NFT collection BAYC, in October announced on Twitter that the company will be launching its own Ethereum based crypto-token, in early 2022.