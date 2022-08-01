scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

How to create an NFT for free, without paying any gas fee

Here's how to create an NFT for free, without paying any gas fee on OpenSea NFT marketplace.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
August 1, 2022 6:27:29 pm
OpenSea to add Metalink customer service channel. (Screenshot: OpenSea)

Creating a non-fungible-token (NFT) and selling it on any marketplace comes with a significant cost (also known as gas fee) which can range starting $10 to even $1000 dollars depending on the blockchain and the platform you use.

But, there are ways to avoid gas fee completely and mint (create) your NFTs for free. It should be noted that both minting and selling NFTs come with some fees. This fee has stopped many creators, and artists to create their own collections on the popular marketplace. Here’s how you can create and sell your NFTs for free without paying any gas fee on OpenSea. (Take a quick detour from our previous article on creating your first NFTs)

Method 1

The first method is using Polygon Blockchain.

#Go to OpenSea and create an account. Make sure you already have a MetaMask or Coinbase wallet.

Read more |Want to create and sell NFTs? A look at top 5 NFT marketplaces

#Go to ‘My Collection’ and Click on ‘Create new collection’ on the OpenSea dashboard.

Users can mint NFTs without paying any additional gas fee. (Photo: OpenSea)

#Set up your NFT artwork, by adding your file, add logo, banner, name and description.

#Choose Polygon blockchain for minting your NFT without paying gas fee.

#Now, click on “Add Item” to begin. It should be noted that OpenSea requires the price to be a minimum of $2.

Method 2

The second method is through something called Lazy Minting. It essentially is a method to avoid gas fees for both selling and creating NFT purposes. However, the NFT is paid by the buyer of the NFT collection through this method.

#Go to OpenSea and create a listing. Now, immediately choose Polygon blockchain.

#Click on Create NFT.

Users can add images, videos, gif, etc. (Photo: OpenSea)

#Enter the price of your NFT collection and click on the ‘Complete listing’ button to list your NFT on the OpenSea marketplace.

#You will now have to use your private key to establish a signature for the NFT if you’re listing it on the marketplace.

Note: It should be kept in mind that if you’re listing your NFTs on the Polygon blockchain, the number of buyers is fewer than on the Ethereum blockchain.

