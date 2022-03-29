Honest mistake or hack? Bored Ape NFT worth $350,000 sold on OpenSea for $115

An NFT holder sold a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible-token (NFT) worth $350,000 for a meager $115. This either appears to be a hack or an honest mistake, but has costed the collector a fortune.

For those who don’t know, BAYC NFTs are a popular collection of 10,000 unique bored apes created by Yuga Labs. This collection has seen over half a billion dollars in sales to date, as per dappradar.com metrics. BAYC NFT is owned by famous celebrities, such as basketball icon Steph Curry, music artist Post Malone, and even American TV host Jimmy Fallon.

It should be noted that the minimum price of a BAYC NFT starts at 106.0 ETH, or $360,560 at today’s prices.

Read more | How to save the Amazon? Brazil company says NFTs are the answer

In order to buy a BAYC NFT, users have to bid in cryptocurrency either in DAI or Ethereum. DAI is priced at $0.99, and one Ether cost around $3350. According to the data received from OpenSea, the buyer placed the bid at 115 DAI which is $115 roughly. The victim that goes by the name ‘cchain’ accepted the bid.

The buyer had previously placed several such bids in DAI on a number of ape avatar NFTs. As of now, it is unclear whether the victim was tricked into accepting the offer. Meanwhile, ‘cchan’ also accepted a bid of 25 DAI ($25) from the same buyer for their Mutant Ape #11670 NFT. The minimum price of a Mutant Ape NFT is 22.6 ETH ($76,000).

This is not the first time someone mistakenly sold a BAYC NFT for meagre value.

Earlier, in December, someone sold a NFT worth Rs 2.27 crore for Rs 2.27 lakh. According to a report by CNET, the NFT sold for $3,000 was supposed to be listed for 75 Ethereum (ETH) about $300,000. However, the owner of the NFT, who goes by the username maxnaut, ended up with a typo error and entered a listing price of 0.75 ETH rather than 75 ETH.

In other news, Yuga Labs, creators behind the popular ape avatar collection announced stepping into the world of metaverse. This company’s metaverse project is named Otherside, which intends to connect its massively multiplayer role-playing game into the broader NFT universe.