Here’s why OpenSea is adding Metalink customer support channel

In a bid to prevent phishing scams carried out via Discord DMs, OpenSea has launched a server on Metalink to give the verified owners of its NFT collections a channel for support, feedback updates. This development comes at a time when several cases have been reported where scammers were posing as customer service representatives on OpenSea’s official Discord server and tricking NFT collectors into sharing details of their cryptocurrency wallets.

Touted as the largest NFT marketplace, you can find digital art, there are collectibles including game items, domain names, even digital representations of physical assets at OpenSea. Essentially, the platform is like an eBay for NFTs with millions of digital assets organized into hundreds of categories.

However, OpenSea’s integration with Metalink, will only allow access to users who hold any specific NFTs in their cryptocurrency wallets. Users will be connected to OpenSea support representatives, locking potential scammers out of the loop. “OpenSea will partner with Metalink as we aspire to delve deeper into the NFT ecosystem,” said Stevey Tromberg, OpenSea’s community lead, in a statement. “Our goal is to create a direct channel for you to interact with OpenSea to get support, provide feedback, get updates and share other information that will help us serve you better.”

According to an OpenSea press release, all the customer service requests will be limited to users who own an NFT from the Metalink-supported collections: Bored Ape Yacht Club, World of Women , CyberKongz and a handful of others.

Just few weeks ago, OpenSea limited the use of its free NFT minting tool, as it is being misused to commit fraud and create spam.The “lazy minting” tool which according to OpenSea is being abused by bots and spammers was created in 2020 to make it easier for artists to get into the NFT space by charging no upfront gas fees.

The NFT marketplace also surpassed the all-time high of $3.42 billion set in August 2021 to establish a new all-time high, surpassing the $3.5 billion mark in Ether trading volume, as per data from Dune Analaytics. OpenSea witnessed its trading volume hit an all-time high of $261 million. And in January alone, OpenSea set $169 million in trading volume for each day.