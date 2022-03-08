Here’s why Adobe Behance is adding support for Solana NFTs

Adobe Behance has announced that users can now display Solana powered non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their profiles, after connecting their Phantom wallet to Behance account. Phantom is a Solana wallet built for decentralized applications as well as for NFTs.

For the uninitiated, Behance is a platform owned by Adobe, where artists can showcase their original work and discover other creative works as well. On Behance, users can showcase their work in the form of NFTs. There is also no limit on the number of images/media users can upload. The Behance platform is free for creative professionals across disciplines.

Initially, creators on Behance could only display NFTs that are minted on Ethereum blockchain. NFTs are digital assets that work on blockchain technology. In order to create or ‘mint’ a new NFT, you have to pay something called as a ‘gas fee’ to get your NFTs registered on a blockchain distributed database. There are different types of Blockchains available but the most widely used is Ethereum blockchain, this is because it is more efficient than any other Blockchain protocols.

Behance wants to address the woes of creators who have to pay high fees to mint an NFT. Therefore, the company is adding Solana to its infrastructure because of the lower gas fee, the protocol provides. A user minting NFT on Ethereum blockchain might have to pay as high as $10 dollars whereas on Solana the same NFT can be minted for $0.00025 per transaction.

Adobe vice president William Allen explained on Twitter that many of Behance’s users have concerns about the energy use of Ethereum and the high transaction costs. He believes that Solana addresses this. “A single transaction on Solana

uses less energy than two google searches and costs a fraction of a penny. While they work towards full decentralization, the low energy usage and transaction fees are a real innovation,” Allen tweeted.

Earlier, Adobe had also partnered with NFT marketplaces such as Rarible, OpenSea, KnownOrigin and SuperRare so that original artworks are credited to their respectful owners. Allen added on Twitter that Solana addresses will be added to the Content Credentials tool in Photoshop to ensure that NFT artwork is not getting stolen and credit is given to the rightful artists.