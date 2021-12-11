Keanu Reeves wants a metaverse that “isn’t invented by Facebook”, calls NFTs “easily reproducible”

The star of the Matrix trilogy, Keanu Reeves does not want Metaverse to be invented by Facebook, because he believes that the entire concept is way older.

In a recent interview with The Verge, which touched on technology topics like NFTs and the metaverse, Reeves said, “Can we just not have metaverse be like invented by Facebook…the concept is way older.”

Mark Zuckerberg is envisioning the ‘metaverse’, to go beyond the internet as we know it, with interoperability, avatars, natural interfaces, teleporting, Home Space, presence, digital goods being some of the key features of this metaverse.

It should be noted that metaverse is not an idea original to Facebook or Meta as it is now called. The idea originated in the novel Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson. Of course, the vision Silicon Valley is selling now is not so dystopian as in the novel.

Reeves also expressed his views about NFTs while discussing the upcoming $50 Matrix NFTs from Warner Bros, he pointed out that NFTs are items that can’t be copied but can be easily reproduced, referring to the ability for people to right-click and save images.

Interestingly, he also revealed in the interview that he owns some unspecified cryptocurrency. “I have a little HODL,” he jokingly said. The actor added that he is not against decentralized technologies like crypto or meta verse as long as Facebook stays out of it.

NFTs enable users to own rare digital artefacts through the blockchain network that backs cryptocurrencies. All forms of art, tweets, music, GIFs, and more such digital assets can be owned through NFTs.

Meanwhile, not just collectors or investors, but Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sunny Leone are also jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

Bachchan’s recently launched NFTs which included his autographed vintage posters, a recital of his father’s famous poem Madhushala, were sold for roughly Rs 7.18 crore ($966,000). And bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s NFT series of 5 digital sketches was sold for roughly Rs 2.8 lakh.

Non fungible tokens (NFTs) are breaking new records in the cryptocurrency world. People have spent over $9 billion in NFT sales so far—and total NFT sales are expected to reach $17.7 billion by the end of the year, according to a new research by Cointelegraph.