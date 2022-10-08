Hackers feast on crypto weak link and even Binance isn’t spared

There’s a gaping hole in the crypto industry’s security architecture, and even the most deep-pocked players haven’t figured out how to plug it.

The weakness in question is what’s known in industry parlance as cross-chain bridges — software that allows crypto tokens to move between different blockchains.

On Thursday, a hacker made off with about $100 million via a bridge used by Binance Holdings Ltd., crypto’s largest exchange.

“The worrying thing about this is that Binance are not fools, Binance have got capital, resources and are able to hire the best,” said Paddy Cerri, chief architect at blockchain startup Minima. “If they can’t do this, who exactly can build a secure bridge?”

A total of 2 million Binance Coin — equivalent to nearly $570 million — were effectively minted and taken by the hacker. Binance said in a statement that the incident was isolated to BNB Chain, over which it doesn’t exert control. About $100 million of the stolen funds were not recovered, while the rest were frozen, according to the statement. No user funds were lost, Binance added.

The inability to make bridges safe — Chainalysis estimates that $2 billion worth of tokens have been looted from 13 separate attacks, the majority of which was stolen this year — presents a fundamental dilemma, because without such platforms, major blockchains from Ethereum to Solana remain largely segregated from each other. The vision behind web3, billed by protagonists as the internet’s next iteration, rests in part on tokens flowing freely between various ecosystems.

Underscoring the demand for this technology, protocols built around cross-chain bridges and interoperability have raised around $347 million across 30 deals since 2021, according to Kunal Goel, a research analyst at Messari. LayerZero had the largest deal where it raised $135 million but most of the deals have been seed rounds, Goel said.

Advertisement

But even well-funded bridges built specifically to be “security-first” have not been spared. In August, one such bridge called Nomad — which uses a method for verifying transactions that it says is safer than those used by other cross-chain platforms — was hit by a $200 million hack.

One of the major challenges around building secure bridges is their complexity, which gives hackers many potential entry points. And there are few qualified experts who can build and secure them, security analysts and blockchain developers say. Bridge developers must not only be deeply knowledgeable about how the software works, but also about the functioning of the different blockchains it connects to. Finding someone with this knowhow is not easy, according to analysts and programmers.

“I have studied distributed computing and consensus and yet I must say don’t understand bridges well,” said Paul Frambot, chief executive officer of crypto startup Morpho Labs, which developed a new protocol. “This is very hard to understand well and so even harder to build secure ones.”