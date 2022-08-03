scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Hackers drained $200 million from crypto platform Nomad: Five points to note

Here, we explain how the hackers drained one of the biggest blockchain platforms Nomad.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: August 3, 2022 12:56:12 pm
Nomad crypto bridge loses $200 million. (File Photo)

Hackers have drained nearly $200 million in cryptocurrency from the blockchain platform Nomad. For context, Nomad is a cryptocurrency bridge that allows users to swap cryptos between two or more blockchains. This comes as further bad news for Decentralised Finance (DeFi) platforms which facilitate the borrowing and lending of crypto assets.

The hack has been acknowledged by the Nomad project’s official Twitter handle. The company confirmed the attack and said that the team was “working around the clock to address the situation” and had also notified law enforcement. Here, we explain how the hackers drained one of the biggest blockchain platforms Nomad.

Blockchain bridges

To understand the severity of the hack, it is important to have some knowledge of blockchain bridges. Bridges in the real-world connect two physical locations. Similarly, in the blockchain ecosystem, a bridge facilitates communication between two blockchains to facilitate the transfer of crypto assets.

For instance, when you plan a trip from India to the USA, you have INR but need USD to spend. To exchange your INR for USD you use a currency exchange, for a small fee. Using blockchain bridges you can exchange crypto on another blockchain. Let’s say you hold some Ethereum on the Ethereum blockchain and you wish to transfer your crypto to the Arbitrum chain. This is only possible through bridges. It should be noted that blockchain bridges charge a small transaction fee for the same.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Read more |Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto miners?

The attack

The attack was pretty simple and straightforward. It all started when hackers made an upgrade to Nomad’s code. Notably, DeFi platforms are open protocols, meaning that anyone can obtain the source code. This is one of the biggest reasons for DeFi platforms getting hacked. But, it is not easy to make changes to the source code. Every change has to be approved, which is done automatically on the blockchain.

According to Samczsun, a researcher at the crypto and Web3 investment firm Paradigm, the exploit was possible because of a bug in the project’s smart contract which automatically approved the changes made by the hacker, and allowed authorisation of withdrawal of crypto assets. “This is why the hack was so chaotic,” samczsun wrote. The researcher believes that an army of attackers cottoned on to what was going on, deployed bots to carry out copycat attacks and withdraw over $200 million in crypto assets.

Fund recovery process

Nomad in a Twitter post has requested hackers to return the funds. “If you are a white hat hacker / ethical security researcher who took tokens with the intention of returning them, we now have a process for you to do so.”

Read more |How Ethereum’s Merge could fix NFT’s energy consumption issue

The company says that it is actively working with a leading intelligence firm TRM Labs, and law enforcement to trace fund flows and identify recipient wallets to coordinate the return of funds. “As the investigation continues, all involved are prepared to take necessary action in the coming days, so please keep in mind that timeliness of funds return is important,” the company said in a Twitter post.

Not the first time

This is not the first time blockchain bridges have been a target of cybercriminals. In April 2022, a blockchain bridge called Ronin was exploited in a $600 million crypto heist. Months later Harmony, another bridge, was drained of $100 million in a similar attack.

Meanwhile, more than $1 billion in crypto assets has been stolen through bridge exploits so far in 2022, as per crypto compliance firm Elliptic. This is due to instances of poor design that have made bridges a prime target for hackers.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:54:08 pm

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

3

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

4

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

5

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release
Explained

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years
Know Your City

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years

The longest survivors have lived for more than 33 yrs after heart transplant

The longest survivors have lived for more than 33 yrs after heart transplant

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement